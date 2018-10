Station Camp advanced to face Lebanon in the final. The Lady Devils swept Beech 3-0 in the other semifinal. Both finalists will play in sectional matches Thursday with the region champion playing at home.

Mt. Juliet’s season ended at 22-19.

Zoe Hayes had 24 assists for the Lady Bears while Keah Ellis spiked eight kills and Emma Green finished with eight blocks. Faith Burgess supplied six digs and Cate Van Hoven four aces.