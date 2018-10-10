Lady Tigers dominate region tourney

Watertown defeated Merrol-Hyde in the semifinals 25-12, 25-7, 25-10 and beat East Robertson 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 in the finals.

The team improved to a 27-2 overall and will play host to Columbia Academy on Thursday in a sectional match at 7 p.m. in the school’s main gym.

Natalie Fountain had a solid night at the net with 18 kills with one solo block and one assisted block.

Teammate Brookelyn Davis followed suit as she pounded 17 kills and one assisted block. Ashlyn Neal had eight kills, Brittni Allison and Mackailyn Cherry finished with five and Sydney Murrell had two.

Senior Ashlyn Neal protected the net with five solo blocks and two assisted blocks. Davis and Allison also teamed up for one assisted block.

Murrell also led the charge from the service line with nine aces, while Davis picked up five, Fountain with three and Cherry, Allison and Holly Mohr with two apiece.

On defense, the Tigers spread out the digs with Murrell, the libero, passing 40 to target, Faith Pulley with 19, Fountain with 16, Davis with 12, Cherry with 10, Mikayla Nix with five and Allison with 3.

Neal, Fountain, Murrell and Davis each earned All-Region tournament team honors.

Mt. Juliet ousted by Station Camp

GALLATIN — Mt. Juliet lost to host Station Camp 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 in the Region 5-AAA opener Tuesday night.

Station Camp advanced to face Lebanon in the final. The Lady Devils swept Beech 3-0 in the other semifinal. Both finalists will play in sectional matches Thursday with the region champion playing at home.

Mt. Juliet’s season ended at 22-19.

Zoe Hayes had 24 assists for the Lady Bears while Keah Ellis spiked eight kills and Emma Green finished with eight blocks. Faith Burgess supplied six digs and Cate Van Hoven four aces.