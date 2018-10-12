Phoenix take two matches at STLCOP

The Phoenix (8-13) finish the two-day event with matches Saturday at 9 a.m. against Oklahoma City University and 1 p.m. versus St. Louis College of Pharmacy.

Nalovic and Wickham combined for 21 kills and just two errors in a 3-1 victory over Robert Morris (8-16), with the Phoenix hitting .320 for the match, including .600 in the second set and .480 in the fourth. Sadie Edmonston and Sara Glassman added a combined 47 assists and Snell and Shea Moore collected 23 and 10 digs, respectively.

Cumberland won the first two sets pretty easily, but the Eagles forced a fourth set by erasing an early deficit and finishing the set with a 12-4 spurt. CU took care of business in the final set for the win.

Against Lyon (14-10) the Phoenix again hit for a high percentage (.314) in a sweep of the Scots. Nalovic and Moeller combined for 25 kills (Moeller had just one error) and Cumberland won the final two sets very close, 28-26 and 26-24.

Nalovic started the Robert Morris match with three kills and Lyssette Serna, Wickham and Nicole Carey added spikes for an 8-5 CU edge. Nalovic’s solo blocks and kills by Luciana Arena and Wickham increased the advantage to 13-9.

Arena and Wickham added kills and Serna and Moeller each collected one as well for a 20-14 lead. Nalovic scored three of the team’s final five points, including the last spike, closing out the set, 25-16.

Nalovic stayed hot to start the second set with a pair of kills. Arena posted one and combined with Nalovic for a block as part of a 6-2 run for a 9-4 Phoenix advantage early. Serna, Wickham and Carey all netted kills for CU before two more by Nalovic and one from Moeller extended the lead to 16-10.

Serna and Carey each registered two kills and Serna added a service ace on the final point of the set for the 25-14 win.

Cumberland looked like it might close out Robert Morris in straight sets thanks to kills from Moeller and Nalovic and a block by Arena and Wickham. Two service aces by Moore and kills by Wickham and Serna helped CU to an 11-6 advantage.

The Phoenix led 15-10 after another Serna spike, but CU committed four errors and Hannah Wagner collected three kills for RMU, pulling the Eagles within 20-18. Antonia Cappas and Kaila Beckwith recorded kills and Hailey Welch added the last two for Robert Morris in the comeback for a 26-24 RMU victory in the set.

After falling behind early in the fourth set, Cumberland put together an 11-1 stretch to take control. Serna, Carey and Wickham started the run with kills and Moeller, Serna and Carey finished the spurt for a 14-6 CU advantage.

Moeller and Arena and Nalovic and Arena combined for blocks later in the set and Carey added two more kills. Wickham added a spike and Arena finished the match with a solo block in the 25-10 set.

Nalovic posted 11 kills, Wickham collected 10 and Serna and Carey both netted nine. Moeller added eight kills while Edmonston posted 24 assists and Glassman finished with 23.

Cumberland started slowly against Lyon, falling behind 9-5 and 10-7 before two kills by Nalovic and one each from Moeller and Serna evened the set at 13. The teams went back-and-forth until five consecutive points by the Phoenix included a kill by Nalovic, a block from Nalovic and Arena and two service aces. Two kills by Nalovic and one from Wickham completed the set, 25-18.

The second set included 13 ties and six lead changes, though CU jumped ahead 5-1 thanks to three kills from Moeller. The Scots registered a 9-3 run behind two kills from Gracen Ratliff and one by Katherine Jeane.

The Phoenix answered with a 5-1 spurt behind two kills by Carey and one from Moeller and kills by Moeller, Nalovic and Arena as well as a block from Arena gave Cumberland a 17-14 edge. Lyon posted five straight points to go ahead, 21-20, including two kills by Jeane and one from Ellie Embry, but a block by Arena and Wickham evened the set at 21.

The Phoenix trailed 24-22 after kills from Jeane and Michayla Shanks along with a block by Jordan Davis and Courtney Erby, but Cumberland scored the final four points of the set, starting with a Scots error and then a kill by Carey. Nalovic tallied two kills and Lyon committed to straight errors to end the set, 28-26, for CU.

Cumberland trailed early in the third set after kills from Maggie Saad, Ratliff and Davis but evened the set at seven with a kill by Arena and three Scots errors. Serna and Carey combined for a block and Moeller’s spike made it 14-10 CU.

The Phoenix remained in the lead until a 7-2 spurt from Lyon with kills from Ratliff, Jeane and Shanks along with two service aces by Madisson Williams for a 22-19 Scots edge. Cumberland again mounted a rally late in a set, posting seven of the final nine points.

The Scots committed four errors and Nalovic and Moeller collected kills before a final spike by Arena gave CU the set and the match, 26-24.

Nalovic finished with 14 kills while Moeller added 11 and Serna registered six. Glassman led Cumberland with 18 assists, Snell added 11 digs and Serna ended with 10.