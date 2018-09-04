Tropical Storm Gordon steers toward refineries

Prices could get even more expensive, depending on the path and severity of Tropical Storm Gordon.

The National Hurricane Center expects Gordon to strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall somewhere between the Louisiana and Florida coastlines. So far, the storm has not affected gas prices, but that would change if refineries suffer damage or go offline. Refineries in Louisiana and Mississippi made preparations for the storm Monday, and no refineries, oilrigs or platforms had shut down.

The Gulf Coast is home to nearly half or 45 percent of the nation's refinery capacity. Last year, pump prices surged after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas as a category 4 storm and caused mass flooding and refinery outages. Energy production dropped about 21 percent as a result. Although oil prices didn't change much, gasoline futures jumped 47 cents within five days of Harvey's arrival. Fifteen days after landfall, gas prices in the Southeastern U.S. had climbed 40-50 cents.

"It's too early to know just how much of an impact – if any – Gordon will have on prices at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. "Market watchers will pay close attention to how refineries respond to this storm. Any supply outages would likely cause prices to climb."

Gas prices in Tennessee were slightly higher than a week ago. The state average of $2.59 per gallon was a half-cent more than last week, 7 cents less than last month and 6 cents more than the same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Jackson at $2.66, Nashville at $2.64 and Memphis at $2.62. The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Cleveland at $2.46, Chattanooga at $2.50 and Kingsport-Bristol at $2.53.

Summer gas prices averaged their highest price in four years. From June 1 through Aug. 31, the price for regular unleaded averaged $2.87 nationwide, $2.77 in Florida, $2.74 in Georgia and $2.63 in Tennessee. Crude oil prices averaged $68.56 per barrel during the summer – nearly $20 more than the summer 2016 – which raised the price of gasoline production.

Gas prices on Labor Day were also the most expensive in four years. On average, prices at the pump were 50-60 cents higher than last year's holiday.