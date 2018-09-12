Wilson County emergency, utility crews lend hurricane relief

The personnel combined with other agencies to form the Tennessee EMS Ambulance Strike Team and the TEMA-Middle Tennessee Fire Chiefs swift-water rescue team. The destination for the crews is Camp McCrady, a National Guard training center in South Carolina.

Assistant fire Chief Jason Baird said it’s one of three deployments Lebanon fire will have in response to Hurricane Florence, the first in conjunction with Rutherford County emergency crews, the second with Sumner County emergency crews and the third with Hendersonville Fire Department.

Baird also said the Lebanon Fire Department and Wilson County emergency teams as a whole are set up to be able to help each other while teams assist other states, and communities at home will see no lapse in emergency services.

“No one community can have the resources to control or handle every single catastrophe that might hit them, so we depend on each other, and that’s how we train. These men who are going are excited because they’re able to use the training that they train for every day. This is what they do. This is what they live for. This is there commitment and their career – to be able to help people and to save lives and property,” Baird said.

Lebanon fire responded to out-of-state natural disasters in the past, including to the Gulf Coash for Hurricane Katrina relief in 2005.

Three, five-man line crews and a mobile mechanic from Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. will leave Lebanon for North Carolina to join the efforts to restore power as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast.

Sixteen MTEMC employees and 10 trucks will leave Lebanon on Thursday at 8 a.m. headed to Raleigh, North Carolina, before they head to Newport, North Carolina, where crews will assist Carteret-Craven Electric Membership Corp. with restoration efforts.

"We got the call Tuesday asking if we could send crews to assist as Hurricane Florence headed toward the East Coast," said Chris Jones, MTEMC president and CEO. "MTEMC and a number of other electric cooperatives in Tennessee are responding to that call."

Jones said MTEMC’s line crews are eager to help when situations are at their worst.

"It is amazing to watch these guys when they know people are in need," he said. "That's when they're at their best. We're very proud of them."

Middle Tennessee Electric volunteers will be joined by more than 130 volunteers from electric cooperatives across the state.

"As cooperatives," Jones said, "one of our core values is assisting other cooperatives in need. If we had a bad ice storm, you can bet these cooperatives would be there to help us if we needed them."

MTEMC crews assisted in the wake of notable storms in the past, including in 2017 after Hurricane Irma, in 2016 after Hurricane Matthew, in 2011 after Hurricane Irene and in 2008 after Hurricane Gustav.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall late Thursday night along the South and North Carolina coasts. The hurricane is currently a category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and a flash-flood risk the National Hurricane Center called “Life-threatening and catastrophic.”