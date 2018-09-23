Flash flood watch issued for Wilson County

Forecasters said overnight flooding is possible between Sunday and Monday.

According to the NWS, periods of showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpours could cause flash flooding across Middle Tennessee. One to 2 inches of rain were common since rainfall started Saturday afternoon. Another 1-3 inches of rain are expected to fall through Monday, but locally greater rainfall totals are likely.

Forecasters said locations most likely to be impacted include streets, low-lying areas, poor drainage areas, and along small creeks and streams. The heavy downpours could cause water levels to rise quickly.

A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.