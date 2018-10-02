Flash flood warning issued for Wilson County

According to forecasters, at 11:19 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned areas with up to 3 inches of rain already fallen.

Additional flash flooding is possible over the next few hours with flooding expected in Hartsville, Pleasant Shade, Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area and Dixon Springs.

A flash flood warning means flooding is imminent or happening. Forecasters caution everyone in the affected areas and warned to move to higher ground immediately. Residents who along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.