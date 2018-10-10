Middle Tennessee Electric crews to bring hurricane relief to Georgia

The eight employee-volunteers and five trucks departed Wednesday at 8 a.m. from the electric cooperative's Murfreesboro office. The crews will travel to Statesboro, Georgia to assist Excelsior Electric Membership Corp. in restoration efforts.

"We got the call Tuesday asking if we could send crews to assist as Hurricane Michael headed toward the Gulf shore," said MTEMC president and CEO Chris Jones. "MTEMC and a number of other electric cooperatives in Tennessee are responding to that call."

Jones said MTEMC's line crews are often eager to help when situations are at their worst.

"It is amazing to watch these guys when they know people are in need," Jones said. "That's when they're at their best. We're very proud of them."

Middle Tennessee Electric volunteers will be joined by volunteers from electric cooperatives across the state.

"As cooperatives," Jones said, "one of our core values is assisting other cooperatives in need. If we had a bad ice storm, you can bet these cooperatives would be there to help us if we needed them."

MTEMC workers assisted in the wake of several hurricanes in recent years. Crews were dispatched to help in North Carolina earlier this year in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. MTEMC crews also assisted in the restoration efforts in 2017 when Hurricane Irma tore through Covington, Georgia.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. is a member-owned nonprofit cooperative that provides electricity to more than 225,000 residential and business accounts in Williamson, Wilson, Rutherford, Cannon and surrounding counties.