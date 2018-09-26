WWE hall of famer headed to Lebanon

USA Championship Wrestling and AWA New South Wrestling will bring Road Warrior Animal, who holds WWE, WCW, All Japan Pro Wrestling and NWA World tag-team titles, to the Lebanon National Guard Armory with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m.

Matt Starr will face off against Mr. USA in a 15-foot steel-cage match for the main event.

The USA tag-team championship will be on the line when Starr Power defends the title against the Peacemakers.

Shawn Hurley will face off against Francisco Ciatso for the alliance championship title, while Damien Wayne will face off against Colton Cage and Arrick “The Dragon” Andrews will face off against John Irons.

Rebecca Reece will face off against Stormie Lee and Kennedy Marie in a ladies triple-threat match, plus the King of the Squared Circle battle royale and more.

The card is subject to change, and tickets are available for $15.

For more information on AWA New South Wrestling, visit it on Facebook at facebook.com/nscwrestling.