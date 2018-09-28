CU announces 2018-19 wrestling schedule

The Phoenix will open the season Nov. 3 at the Patriot Open in Williamsburg, Ky., and travels to Des Moines, Iowa, for the Grand View Open on Nov. 10. CU will take part in the Joe Parisi Open in St. Charles, Mo., on Nov. 17 and the Indiana Little State Championships on Dec. 1 in North Manchester, Ind. The squad will also wrestles in the Smokey Mountain Duals on Dec. 15 before Christmas break.

Cumberland will return Jan. 5 for a dual at Midway University to begin Mid-South Conference action and play host to the University of the Cumberlands and Southeastern University on Jan. 9 and 12, respectively.

CU will head to Lindsey Wilson on Jan. 15 and the Missouri Valley College Invitational on Jan. 18-19 before taking on Brewton-Parker at home on Jan. 26 and playing host to the Cumberland Open on Jan. 26.

The Phoenix will finish the regular season at Campbellsville University on Feb. 1 and Life University on Feb. 6. The Mid-South Conference Championships will take place Feb. 16 in Bowling Green, Ky., and the 62nd annual NAIA Championships will take place March 1-2 in Des Moines, Iowa.