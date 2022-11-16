The Portland community lost another coaching legend early Saturday morning as Carl Fussell passed away at the age of 89.
Fussell, who touched
the lives of hundreds of young people in Hendersonville, Portland, and White House was a dedicated educator and coach for over 30 years.
Fussell grew up in Gallatin and attended Gallatin High School
where he was active in sports and served on the student council.
After graduation,
Fussell went to Tennessee Tech where he was involved in the ROTC program and upon graduation, he was commissioned into the United States Army and earned the rank of First Lieutenant.
Fussell returned home from the service and ran into a friend who told him to go talk to B.J. Hawkins who at the time was Superintendent of Sumner County Schools. He sent Fussell to Hendersonville where the principal, Paul Dorris hired him as a coach.
After five years at Hendersonville, Fussell took a job at Portland Junior High School and started the 7th-8th grade program. In its second year, the team won the county tournament. In 1964, William Coker offered Fussell a job at the high school and the rest, as they say, is history.
Some 16 years and over 235 wins later, Fussell left Portland a coaching legend.
In three of those 16 seasons, Fussell’s teams won 20 or more games and he reached the 200-win plateau during the 1975-76 campaign. The 1973 team reached the substate and the Lady Panthers would earn a spot in the substate two more years.
Five of his players are now in the Portland High School Hall of Fame and several are in the top ten in most points scored in a career.
Beyond the numbers, Fussell touched countless lives and left lasting memories for former players and assistant coaches.
“Coach Fussell started coaching at Portland in my freshman year,” former player Linda Smallwood recalled. “In my sophomore year, we came in second in the district. We went to play in the regionals at Municipal Auditorium. We were a bunch of excited country girls to get to go to the big city and play in that auditorium.”
In that game, Goodlettsville had a 6’3 player in Brenda Moss and the Trojans were expected to win. But the Lady Panthers prevailed. Smallwood remembers the excitement after the victory.
“We were beside ourselves,” Smallwood admitted. “Coach Fussell let us cut up his tie just for winning that game. The town was excited, and the coach became everyone’s friend.”
Former coach Jim Butler spent his first season in 1976 heading up the boys’ program and assisting Fussell with the girls. That experience set up a friendship that lasted for over 40 years.
“Coach Fussell was so smart,” Butler said Sunday night. “I enjoyed coaching with him. I remember he was writing letters to the TSSAA and other coaches about stopping the switch from the old 6-on-6 girls’ basketball to 5-on-5. He didn’t like it.”
In 1980, Fussell left the coaching business and went to White House and served as principal at the middle school until 1995.
During that time, Fussell petitioned the TSSAA to incorporate middle schools under their control. In 1986, the first Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association was formed and now consists of over 350 member schools.
During his retirement years, Fussell organized an elementary basketball team called the Dream Team to create interest in girls’ basketball in Portland.
Fussell enjoyed winning but also taught life lessons to his players.
“He taught us no matter how much ability we had, we had to work and give 110% to the game,” Smallwood stated. “He was always my friend and always made me feel special. He touched the lives of many people.”
“Coach Fussell didn’t do things for himself,” Butler pointed out. “He loved players that loved the game and played hard. He taught me how to handle kids. We became fishing buddies later in life. He was a good guy, friend, and coach.”
Fussell served as a deacon at the Portland Church of Christ for almost 50 years. There will be a celebration of life service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Portland Church of Christ with Ken Wilber officiating. Visitation for Coach Fussell will be at the church on Friday, Nov. 18 from 2-7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fussell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie; his adored terrier Cozzie; three children, Michael Edward Fussell of Columbia Tenn., Linda F. Abelkis (Kai) of Longmont Colo., and William Scott Fussell (Sue) of Fishers, Ind., along with four grandchildren, Austin, Alex, Avery, and Addison.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Berry William and Elizabeth Jamison Fussell; his brother, B.W. Fussell, III, and two nieces, Sheryl Shelton and Cindy Fussell.
