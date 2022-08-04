Through the hills and hollows of Tennessee, the birth of much music began with the help of men like Owen Bradley.
The sounds of this landscape had its share of locals who made it big. Sumner and Macon county residents such as Rita Coolidge, Johnny and June Carter Cash, Ronnie McDowell, Ferlin Husky, Taylor Swift, The Isaacs, Russ Smith and Sheb Wooley were among those musicians.
Perhaps the biggest influence was Westmoreland-native, Owen Bradley. Bradley was honored at the unveiling of a “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker in the musician’s hometown Friday at Westmoreland Veterans Memorial Park.
Seven genres of music call Tennessee home. More songs are written, recorded and played live here than anywhere else in the world. Tennessee Music Pathways connects fans to the people, places and events that shaped music history. As part of the Tennessee Music Pathways project, people can follow a driving tour and see the hundreds of landmarks all across the state.
Ashley DeRossett, the Middle Division Manager for the Tennessee Department of Tourism, named off the elite artists who have come from or lived in Sumner County. People like Taylor Swift, The Isaacs, Roy Orbison and more. DeRossett said: “Tennessee Music Pathways was initiated in 2018 as a part of music history for the state. Tourists could follow a musical journey and give back to all the counties in the state, not just Nashville.”
Out of the 95 counties in Tennessee, Sumner County has the most musical pathway markers. “We are so proud to bring this one to Westmoreland. It was some work to get accomplished, but Westmoreland Mayor Brian Smalling and other Sumner elected officials here with us today, along with Bradley’s sister, Patsy, made that happen.”
Clay Bradley, the senior Bradley’s grandson, spoke on behalf of the Owen family. Bradley said “my grandfather knew music. He would put the tape cassette in and listen for eight seconds, and firmly decided nope, nope, nope, move on to the next one.”
The reason he was so successful according to the junior Bradley, “it wasn’t just music row and the happenings there. To be successful you needed a state of mind to truly listen. My grandfather had that. And, as long as he had that, he could make anyone famous.” Bradley continued “he was proud to carry on the spirit of Owen Bradley through 80 years and four generations.”
When asked what current artist he thought his grandfather would have loved to work with, Bradley said Taylor Swift. “Her musical and marketing knowledge, along with the ability to cross genres of music, was just what he looked for. Owen would have been proud to work with her.”
Bradley was born in Westmoreland in 1915, and as a child, his family relocated to Nashville. Working as a professional musician, Bradley started paving his way at age 15. By the late 30s, Bradley was leading his own band.
He was an instrumental figure in Nashville’s music scene. As a studio owner, producer, session musician, and band leader, Bradley was helping to establish Nashville as a recording center in the South. His talent was in several genres of music, from pop to country to bluegrass. Bradley’s musical genius, led him to be one of the most pivotal persons to shape Music Row.
Bradley rose up through the ranks with men like Chet Atkins and Roy Acuff to run many of Nashville’s earliest recording studios. A pivotal moment for Bradley was opening his own independent studio with his brother, Harold Bradley, on the famed Music Row. He was the first one to attempt this without the backing of a major label.
Bradley Studios became the birthplace of hits by Sonny James, Marty Robbins, Conway Twitty and more. Working with music label Decca, he collaborated with Chet Atkins to create the rockabilly music of the 1950s and 1960s. Soon, his style of music became the standard for the country-pop fusion that became the Nashville Sound.
Co-writing with such names as Acuff meant Bradley was responsible for the production, playing and writing areas on Music Row. He was instrumental in the music that became Nashville. Few others could compete with his talents during the era.
Bradley began getting nominations for music awards as he rose through one of the hottest times in creating music in Nashville. Rockabilly, at the time, was taking off on Music Row. But Bradley showed he could produce successfully with several areas of music. Bill Monroe, along with Bradley as the producer, produced a string of bluegrass hits.
Many who knew Bradley considered his work with female artists to be his finest. Bradley had a hand in the sound of Kitty Wells, Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee and Loretta Lynn. These ladies paved the way for the women of today. Bradley was significant in the success these ladies had.
By 1976, Bradley stepped down as a label head. His musical dynasty had been set on Music Row. Family members followed in his shoes. Brother Harold Bradley, son Jerry, daughter Patsy and grandson Clay Bradley carried on to make Music Row a shining example of what Nashville could do for the music world.
Bradley was able to see his impact, and how much Nashville changed by the time he passed away in 1998. Leaving his mark on Music Row at the Owen Bradley Park and now in Westmoreland, the Bradley family, has his success to share for generations to come.
For more information on Tennessee Music Pathways, go to www.tnvacation.com/tennessee-music-pathways.
