Thursday, Sept. 30
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at the Wilson Co. BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular scheduled meeting at the Wilson Co. BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Lebanon Work Session
The Lebanon City Council will meet for a work session in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regular called meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
