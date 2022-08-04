Alexis Bartley White, animal science instructor and FFA advisor for Macon County High School, is the winner of the 2022-23 Teacher Turn the Key Award for the Middle Tennessee Region.
She was nominated by her fellow instructors.
The Agricultural Educators of Middle Tennessee focuses on educators in their second, third or fourth year of teaching. The award is designed to encourage young teachers to remain in the profession and to tecognize participation in professional activities.
White is a 2012 MCHS graduate and a 2016 graduate of Tennessee Tech Univerisity with a degree in animal science. She expects to graduate with an education masters in August from TTU as well.
“It was such an honor to be nominated by my fellow agriculture educators in Middle Tennessee,” White said. “Getting this type of support from fellow educators has made it easier to pass those leadership skills on to my students.”
Along with support from her co-workers, White said “living in a small community, like Lafayette, makes it much easier to get my students the hands-on experience they need for growth in the field. This community has helped me out so much. A local farmer had a goat that had passed away. Knowing my classes and what I teach, he offered the goat for dissection by my students. I feel confident if I were teaching in Nashville, my students wouldn’t get that hands-on experience from their local community.
“Where else could my students dissect a goat? It’s so important they have the hands-on experience if they choose a career in animal sciences. Macon County is my home, and I’m pleased that my students are given these opportunities from the local community.”
White noted that they have received grants to expand her ability to teach, such as at the Small Animal Management Center. Sponsors have helped as well, getting the items they need to expand her students’ knowledge so they are ready for college, or go straight from high school and working at a vet clinic.
“Being able to expand the knowledge my students have is the best part of teaching. I want to make them ready for whatever dreams they aspire to. And, that is a great feeling,” White said.
