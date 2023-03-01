Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.