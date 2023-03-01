In 1914, George and Gertrude Mahin built a two-story house at 500 Jefferson Street in Franklin, Ky. where they lived until 1926. Then they moved to Louisville, Ky. selling the house to Hughes Neely. Neely and his wife left the house to their daughter, Minnie, who lived there until she died, without heirs.
Mrs. Lucille Brooks, a relative, was appointed executor of the estate, and she had an idea.
As Brooks sifted through the contents of the house, she found herself looking at history, the unique story of a black family living in Franklin, Ky. Everything she saw in the house struck her as significant. She decided not to get rid of anything but instead, formed the African American Heritage Committee.
Alice Bailey, President of the Board of the African American Heritage Center, Inc. (AAHC) was a member of that committee.
“Lucille got us all together in 1992,” said Bailey, referring to herself and a group of like-minded women. “She had this idea of starting a museum. So that’s what we did. Now, I’m the only remaining member of that founding committee.”
The original African American Heritage Committee had two objectives: to create a museum — a place where the black residents of Franklin could research their heritage; and, according to Bailey, “to preserve some of the older buildings in the neighborhood. So we decided to buy the Mahin house.”
There were two monumental challenges. “We had to track down all the relatives of the Neely family and get their signatures before we could buy the building,” said Bailey, “and they were scattered all over Kentucky and beyond. But, we finally found them, and they all signed. Then we had to get the money.”
Fund-raising commenced, with letters going out to “every company, industry, school, or individual we could think of,” Bailey recalled. “One of our red-letter days was when the governor of Kentucky came to see us and presented a check for $68,000.”
Ultimately, the committee acquired support from many sources, shown on the cornerstone, which proclaims, “The Historic Mahin House, Lucille Brooks, Founder,” and lists support from the African American Heritage Committee, the Simpson County Historical Society, the Kentucky Heritage Council, the Mammoth Cave Council, Simpson County Fiscal Court, and the City of Franklin.
AAHC, Inc. opened the Mahin House in 1998. It became a much-needed asset for the City of Franklin, proving to be the resource for genealogy research the committee had envisioned. “We have obituaries and programs from funerals that go back decades,” said Bailey, “along with family and school photos. We have one room dedicated to this type of material.”
The museum also has a gallery spotlighting Franklin’s black heroes through the decades, including such giants as Ph.D. Homer Neal, (who conducted ground-breaking physics research and was a regent at the Smithsonian Institute) and Joker Phillips, the famous Kentucky football player and coach, who began his career sprinting down the Franklin-Simpson High School football field.
One display shows newspaper clippings about Detherage Farm, the only historic farm in Kentucky to be owned by a former slave, Ella McKinney Detherage, who purchased the farm in 1879.
Simpson County’s African American Veterans are saluted in a military gallery, which also has a display of black heroes from the Civil War.
Less than 10 years after the Mahin House opened, AAHC opened a second location. “The Mahin House overflowed almost as soon as we opened it,” shared Bailey. “So we started looking around for a second location, and found the Wright home, which became our Brooks-Wright Center in 2006.”
Fortuitously, the former home of Franklin educator Dr. Daniel T. and Rosa Wright was vacant, available, and nearby, still in the historic neighborhood. A short walk down the sidewalk takes a visitor from the Mahin House to the Brooks-Wright Center. “We named it after Dr. Wright, who sold us the house, and Lucille Brooks, our founder,” said Bailey. “And with this new building, we could open some new displays and also create a lovely event space.”
The new museum featured a wealth of civil rights memorabilia as well as a gallery of black artists, including paintings by founder Brooks. It also regularly hosts national traveling installations, such as the famed Tuskeegee Airmen show, which was housed by the Brooks-Wright Center for a month.
The center maintains a kitchen and spacious dining room with original furnishings from the Wright family, including a five-legged dining room table. “This space can be rented for receptions and special events,” Bailey stated. “For instance, my daughter got married in this room 13 years ago.”
In March 2022, the Brooks-Wright Center opened a permanent gallery honoring John J. Johnson, the civil rights legend who grew up in Franklin (which named a street after him). Before the opening, Johnson’s daughter, Gloria Johnson Edmonds, explained to WBKO television that her father’s house was bursting at the seams with awards and civil rights memorabilia. “Many museums asked to display my father’s belongings,” said Edmonds, “but he only wanted to do that in Franklin. After all, Franklin is his home where he began his civil rights work. When he was still a teenager, he worked to integrate the public swimming pool, and he did.”
The John J. Johnson Gallery is a fascinating glimpse of Johnson’s 70 years of work in social justice, both nationally and locally. For instance, the original invitations to the Obama and Biden Presidential inaugurations are displayed alongside the Key to the City of Franklin.
AAHC owns and operates one additional facility — the Franklin Grade and High School.
“This was was the first school for African Americans in the city,” Bailey said. “In 1872 Franklin organized a black school and held classes at the AME Methodist Church on Hale Street, but soon a building was put up by Williams Lumber. The school became known as Williams Hall. In 1926-27, they added the first two years of high school and changed the name to Franklin Grade and High School.”
In 1928-29, a third year of high school was added, and in 1930-31 the final year of high school was included. “Before then, black students just had to go out of town to complete their high school diplomas,” Baily commented.
Franklin Grade and High School classes were moved into the Lincoln School on Walker Street in 1940, and the original building was closed, remaining so until AAHC reopened it in 2012.
“We currently use the renovated school for large meetings, dinners, and community events,” said Bailey. “But we are very excited about its future as a featured part of the police department complex that’s being built. Franklin Grade and High School sits on one corner of the property, and AAHC is partnering with the city to manage and maintain it. We’re very happy about the new plans for this community center and police department complex. It guarantees the preservation of this historic school.”
AAHC is just as actively involved in the present as it is in the past. According to its February newsletter, in March the group will be holding an awards ceremony at the Gallery on the Square for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. student art and essay contest. They are also receiving applications for the scholarship they provide each year. Through their monthly newsletter, AAHC disseminates information about organizations in the community that offer food and lodging to citizens in need.
“And,” Bailey emphasized, “we participate in the Feeding America Program. Every month we receive commodities from the state, organize them, and Franklin folks pick them up here at the Mahin House. We’ll even deliver if someone can’t get here.”
When Lucille Brooks passed away in 2004, Alice Baily took the reins, becoming the President of the Board of AAHC, Inc. Bailey has held that position ever since, not only fulfilling the founder’s vision, but expanding it beyond anyone’s wildest dream.
