All charges against Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Moss stemming from a September 2019 incident were dropped at a general sessions court hearing Friday.
Judge Don Ash, a former Rutherford County Circuit Court judge, presided over the hearing due to Judge Haywood Barry’s recusal, and both the prosecution and defense were in agreement with the ruling. Moss herself was unavailable for comment.
“This was a tough thing for Ms. Moss,” her attorney Frank Lannom said after the hearing. “She’s a professional woman who carries herself very well, and to be videotaped in the middle of the night was upsetting to her, as it would be to anybody … but she wanted the truth to come out and she wanted this to be over, and both of those things have happened today.”
Lannom had filed the motion to dismiss all three charges against Moss, which included driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law and leaving the scene of an accident.
Ash summarized the incident with an account both the prosecution and defense said was accurate, beginning after Moss left a Leadership Wilson fundraising event at approximately 8 p.m. on Sept. 28.
“She got her keys from the valet and drove down the driveway. After that she discovered she forgot her purse and went back to get her purse,” Ash said. “At that time, the valet said that she had scraped another car, but she inspected that car and saw no damage and then she proceeded home.”
Officers from the Lebanon Police Department were later called in, and they inspected the vehicle for damages and interviewed the valets.
They went to Moss’ home approximately four hours after she left the fundraiser, where she was arrested after reportedly failing field sobriety testing and admitting she had driven to the event. The affidavit of complaint also states Moss was asked to submit to a breathalyzer test.
“The problem that we have here is that … once the defendant got back home, she consumed some wine and that would impact the tests officers do,” Ash said. “It would also make it difficult, if not almost impossible, to prove she was impaired at that time at 8 p.m. when she was driving.”
District Attorney Tommy Thompson did not dispute the account of Moss drinking wine after arriving home, and Ash dismissed the DUI charge due to lack of evidence. He also dismissed the violation of implied consent charge on the grounds that there was no probable cause for a DUI.
Regarding his decision to dismiss the charge of leaving the scene of an accident, Ash cited the Tennessee Code Annotated description.
“It says that the statute applies to accidents occurring on highways and the premises of a shopping center, trailer park or apartment house complex or any other premises that are generally frequented by the public at large,” he said. “This case took place at 3395 Lebanon Road, a private residence … it’s not an area frequented by the public, and because of that there’s insufficient evidence to support the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.”
Throughout the hearing, Thompson did not dispute and at times affirmed statements from Lannom and Ash. He told reporters afterward there was nothing to contest regarding the case and that he was satisfied with the outcome.
