Construction is underway as Amazon lays out a 15-month timeline for opening its upcoming facility in Mt. Juliet.
The retail and tech giant invested nearly $5 million to purchase land at the corner of Golden Bear Gateway and East Division Street last fall, promising to bring more than 1,200 jobs to the community.
“That facility is a prototype of their new building,” Whitfield Hamilton of Panattoni Development Company said. “It’s 3.6 million feet, it’s a five-story facility and it’ll be the first vertical industrial fulfillment in the Nashville area market.”
Hamilton said flooring will be put in place over the next month and that site work is ongoing, with an expected delivery date in early 2021. Previous reports estimated the build would wrap in the spring, but Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin worked to grant the crew extended hours.
“We’re pushing hard,” Hamilton said. “You think about some of those 4- and 5-inch rains we were having on a weekly basis over the holidays, we got going on Christmas Eve. I think people are really going to start to understand the scale of it as we start vertical construction.”
To Joint Economic and Community Development Board Chairman Caleb Thorne, Amazon’s investment in the community reflects an ongoing trend as Wilson County grows.
“As we look at 2020 … it just feels like in this region here, the excitement level continues,” he said. “We see it every day. Sometimes we’re blinded to it, but as you see people from outside the region talking about who we are, what we are and what it looks like, they just want to be a part of it.”
Panattoni is also working with officials to build up the recently reopened Speedway Industrial Park in Lebanon, and Development Manager Jeff Konieczny provided an update at the JECDB’s meeting Tuesday.
“There’s 14,000 acres out here in total,” he said, noting that the first building developed there measured 1.5 million square feet. “There are very few sites in the whole southeast that can accommodate 1.5 million, so we’re really fortunate to have this local infrastructure out here bringing these types of jobs and opportunities to the county.”
Distribution service GEODIS is currently using that space to service a client Konieczny said will bring an estimated 600 jobs into the area.
“Their user, we can’t mention by name but it’s an e-commerce user,” he said. “It’s a very high-end client, somebody you definitely want in the county. They’re already here so they’re expanding. This project itself could generate, in the next couple of years, a million and a half in property taxes.”
Whitfield said the vision for the park is to attract smaller companies along with larger buyers, and there are multiple speculative buildings in development there.
“We’re all very familiar with how crazy the growth is in Middle Tennessee,” he said. “There are a lot of displaced companies from an industrial standpoint, whether its manufacturing or distribution or local fulfillment, that are just getting pushed out of some of the areas in Davidson County.”
Meanwhile, larger buyers continue to eye the area as it develops, including another unidentified e-commerce client known as Project Blue Bird.
“What we’re seeing in industries is that Blue Bird, if it arrives, will be an air-conditioned 500,000-square-foot building,” JECDB Executive Director G.C. Hixson said. “That’s one of the trends — when we come in and talk about labor, how can I distinguish myself? Gyms, cafes, internet service, all the air conditioning, leave packages. That’s how our industries are distinguishing themselves.”
