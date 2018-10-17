A closer look at sales tax

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a story series about the taxes Wilson County residents pay, how much money each generates and how the money is spent.

By Jared Felkins

Since a half-cent sales tax increase is on the ballot for voters to decide in the Nov. 6 elections, it’s important for voters to know exactly what types of taxes residents pay, how much money each generates and how the money is used.

The Wilson County Commission is required to create and manage the county budget to fund schools, the sheriff’s office, Wilson Emergency Management Agency, roads, the county court system. All of the services and departments are funded with four main sources of money collected through taxes. They are property, sales, wheel and adequate facilities taxes.

School operations are funded by about $56 million in local taxes. About $85 million of education funds come from the state, and about $11 million comes from the federal government. About $7.6 million is funded through fees for school lunches and after-school care.

Annual debt service payments, which are primarily for education, are funded by about $30 million in local taxes.

The sheriff’s office and jail operations cost about $23 million. About $2 million is funded by the state as reimbursement for housing state inmates and other small items. About $21 million is funded by local taxes.

WEMA operations cost about $13.6 million. About $2.2 million is funded by ambulance fees and $2.7 million in state-shared revenues. The remaining $8.7 million is funded by local taxes.

Road department operations cost about $12.3 million. Of that, about $6.7 million is funded by local taxes.

Schools, debt service, the sheriff’s office, WEMA and the road department make up about 85 percent of Wilson County’s total budget expenditures.

State law says budgeted local revenue must be equal to or greater than the previous year’s budgeted amount, unless the average population decreases.

It prevents local governments from reducing local funding and replacing them with state funds. This is commonly known as “maintenance effort” and/or the “supplanting test.” If maintenance of effort is not achieved, the state funding can be withheld from the county.

Also, the sheriff may not get less money for personnel than the prior year without his permission. Elected officials are generally constitutional officers, and they have the authority to sue in chancery court to have their offices adequately funded.

“I want to dispel the myth that we just can’t take a scalpel and cut the budget without pretty dire consequences,” said Wilson County finance director Aaron Maynard. “The misperception is that we can just reallocate funds and make it work. The state set it up to prevent this from happening. For example, when the state gives us an increase in the education budget, they intend for us to use it for education and not to reduce what we’re contributing by an equal amount.”

Sales Tax

Since voters will decide on a half-cent sales tax increase next month, let’s explore it first. While the Wilson County Commission can raise other taxes with a majority vote, sales tax adjustments require a public referendum.

Wilson County’s sales tax rate is currently 9.25 percent, and the proposal is to raise it to 9.75 percent, which is the highest rate a county can set by law.

The difference in the sales tax increase would equal an extra nickel for every $10 spent by someone buying goods and services in Wilson County.

Of the current 9.25-percent sales tax rate, the state gets 7 percent, and Wilson County gets to keep 2.25 percent. During the last fiscal year, sales tax accounted for about 9 percent of the county’s revenues.

Sixty of the state’s 95 counties currently have a sales tax rate higher than Wilson County. Forty-nine or nearly 52 percent of counties in the state have a 9.75-percent sales tax rate.

By comparison to surrounding counties, Wilson County’s 9.25-percent sales tax rate sits on the low end. It’s higher than Cannon County at 8.75 percent. It’s the same as Trousdale and Sumner counties. It’s lower than Montgomery County at 9.50 percent and Rutherford, DeKalb, Smith, Robertson and Williamson counties at 9.75 percent.

The general purpose school fund is the county schools operating budget. It is used for operational expenditures of the county schools. For the fiscal year that ended in June general purpose school fund received about $14.1 million.

The Lebanon Special School District receives a proportionate share of the sales tax dedicated for education based on student population as compared to the student population in county schools. During the last fiscal year, the LSSD received about $4.1 million.

The special purpose tax fund and rural debt service fund together received about $9.5 million. The funds are primarily used to make debt payments for elementary and middle schools.

By law, the first half of the sales tax is dedicated to education. The second half of the sales tax is dedicated to the city in which the sale took place.

For example, a business in a city collects and remits $1,000 in sales tax. The state would get about $757. The remaining $243 is split with half to educational services and the other half to the respective city.

A half-cent sales tax increase would generate an increase of $11 million in additional revenue annually with $5.2 million granted to Wilson County and $5.8 million granted to the city in which the sale took place or the Lebanon Special School District.

“Wilson County’s portion would provide the additional funds needed for the future county jail and our growing county’s infrastructure,” said Maynard.