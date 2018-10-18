Ascend Federal Credit Union welcomes new general counsel

Ascend Federal Credit Union recently welcomed Patty Conti as its new senior vice president and general counsel.

The Cleveland, Ohio native earned her law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University. Her experience includes drafting and negotiating contracts across industries, including international transactions; teaching business law and contracts as an adjunct professor; litigating civil and criminal trials; and ensuring domestic and international corporations follow compliance and regulatory requirements.

Conti was assistant general counsel for medical device manufacturer Performance Health Group in Akron, Ohio before she joined Ascend.

“My role at Ascend is to oversee legal issues, asset recovery and security,” she said. “I am excited to be joining the Ascend community.”

The Murfreesboro resident is a member of the American Bar Association, the Association of Corporate Counsel, Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics, Society for Human Resource Professionals, Claims and Litigation Management and Defense Research Institute.

With more than $2 billion in assets and more than 185,000 members, Ascend is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. The National Association of Federal Credit Unions selected Ascend as the 2015 Federal Credit Union of the Year. Ascend is federally insured by NCUA.