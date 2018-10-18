My Salon Suite to expand into Mt. Juliet

My Salon Suite recently announced it will expand its presence into Mt. Juliet.

The brand recently signed an agreement with local entrepreneurs Jim and Tracey Anisi to open a new complex at 1984 Providence Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. The doors are expected to open to the public in early 2019.

The forthcoming beauty complex will span 4,300 square feet and feature 23 individual salon suites. Guests of My Salon Suite in Mt. Juliet will be treated to the latest in hair and related salon services in a new, private environment and will be able to enjoy amenities such as floor-to-ceiling windows. As a franchise partner with My Salon Suite, the Anisis will recruit and lease suites to salon professionals, whom My Salon Suite refers to as its members. Members are provided with top-of-the line furniture and equipment and many infrastructure services, including proactive suite complex maintenance and support for business development.

“My Salon Suite offers salon professionals and their clients a unique opportunity,” said Tracey Anisi. “From state-of-the-art equipment to ongoing support with growing their business, we strive to provide our members with everything they need to succeed. Plus, for their clients, we offer an upscale, secure and private salon experience in a modern setting. The Mt. Juliet salon market is in for a whole new kind of luxury.”

My Salon Suite transforms the salon industry, according to the Anisis. The complex is a large space divided into multiple different suites. Hair stylists, nail technicians and other salon professionals rent one of the suites. My Salon Suites provide all the equipment. About $15,000 goes into each suite; they are deluxe. Think of it kind of as a co-working space, but for salon professionals.

Building on the momentum the brand achieved in 2017, My Salon Suite launched several new locations within the past year, expanding the brand’s presence in major markets throughout the country. Currently, the brand has close to 70 salon complexes in 17 states across the United States and Canada. A strategic alliance with Ratner Companies, a family owned collection of salons, helps drive the expansion of My Salon Suite throughout the United States and Canada.

“We empower beauty professionals to become salon entrepreneurs with their own suites, while providing them with all of the resources they need to succeed,” said Jim Alisi. “Plus, for our members’ clients, we offer an environment to escape from the stresses of the day in a quiet, private setting where they are treated to an upscale salon experience like no other.”

My Salon Suite has made a name for itself in major markets throughout North America as the only salon complex to offer fully-equipped, upscale suites that feature a full-length style station, styling chair, shampoo sink and color station. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art security system, luxurious bathrooms and an elegant lobby. In addition to the accommodations, members are offered ongoing training and marketing support to grow and develop their business profitably, which includes access to a strong referral network.

For more information on leasing a suite at the new My Salon Suite in Mt. Juliet visit mysalonsuite.com/mtjuliet.html email tanisi@mysalonsuite.com, janisi@mysalonsuite.com or call 615-567-3582.