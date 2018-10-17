Film to shed light on local World War II history

By Sinclaire Sparkman

A group of history enthusiasts formed recently to showcase the Tennessee Maneuvers Experience, an immersive documentary that will show the untold stories of World War II soldiers who trained and died in Wilson County.

From 1941-44, Cumberland University served as the U.S. Army headquarters for training. Soldiers trained for World War II in several large-scale maneuvers across 21 counties in Middle Tennessee, including Wilson. Residents were told to completely ignore the soldiers, but many locals remember having dinner with soldiers or allowing them to sleep on the floor of their home. The film will depict the daily life of the soldiers and landowners from 75 years ago.

Tragedy struck during a maneuver that brought soldiers to Averitt’s Ferry crossing, where all but two soldiers died in the Cumberland River.

A new nonprofit organization – Friends of the Wilson County Veterans Museum – currently heads up the effort to produce the film. Wilson County historian Jerry McFarland serves as president. McFarland is also the District 5 Wilson County commissioner and a retired colonel. Tom Clemmons, whose father served as a fighter pilot in World War II, is the vice president and treasurer of the organization. Tressa Bush, who leads the Wilson County PEG channel, is the secretary.

Re-enactors from across Tennessee will appear in the film and take the role of World War II soldiers. The immersive experience of the film will include stage performance, lighting, sound and video technologies that will allow the audience to become engrossed in what life was like during the World War II maneuvers era. The film is anticipated to be historically accurate, entertaining and educational.

In an effort to raise funds and generate more interest for the film, the friends group will hold a fundraising dinner with a 15-minute preview screening of the film Nov. 8 at the Wilson County Expo Center. Tickets are available for $75 at eventbrite.com or for no additional fee at the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon.