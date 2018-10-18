Police seek suspect who shot man in Lebanon

An unidentified man was shot Thursday evening on East Main Street in Lebanon, according to Lebanon police.

Lebanon police officers responded to the scene at about 6:15 p.m. after a call came in to dispatch about shots fired. According to police, the victim was conscious and speaking.

Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics took the victim to a local hospital.

Lebanon police said a suspect wasn’t identified, but there was no immediate danger in the area. The investigation remained active and ongoing while East Main Street is shut down. Police encouraged motorists to avoid the area.