Lebanon Police Officer Chad Cunningham enjoys a free meal at Zaxby’s on Thursday as part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, sponsored by Generation Changers Church and Zaxby’s. Generation Changers Church, in conjunction with Zaxby’s, honored law enforcement officers across Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Madison on Thursday with free meals at the Zaxby’s locations. The Law Enforcement Appreciation Day special is valid Thursday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.