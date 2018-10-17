Rainy forecast prompts early start to Week 10

In this penultimate week of the football season, a heavy threat of rain has prompted coaches and administrators to move a number of games from Friday to Thursday night.

But that will give fans an opportunity to catch more than one game as Wilson Central will visit Lebanon on Thursday, as will Friendship Christian go to Middle Tennessee Christian and Mt. Juliet travel to Station Camp.

Games involving Watertown and Mt. Juliet Christian are still on for Friday.

Watertown has a region championship locked up while Friendship Christian seeks to clinch a title of its own.

Like Watertown, Mt. Juliet is out to protect an undefeated record. But the Golden Bears don’t appear to be able to clinch this week at Station Camp. It likely will come down to next week’s finale against Hendersonville to decide Region 4-6A.

Lebanon is trying to strengthen its hold in the playoffs against a Wilson Central team making a last stand to continue playing in two weeks.

Mt. Juliet Christian, already in the playoffs, will make a bid for a first-round bye in the Division II-A postseason.

Wilson Central at Lebanon

Most 6-2 teams are able to make playoff plans. But since both losses are in Region 4-6A against one win, the Blue Devils find themselves in a dogfight with two regular-season games remaining.

But coach Chuck Gentry is focused on the only thing the Blue Devils can control right now – how they play against Wilson Central.

“We talk about playoffs some, but we’re really focused on Wilson Central and on ourselves,” said Gentry, whose fourth-place Blue Devils will play host to third-place Rossview in the finale next week at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium. “We need to win, but it’s not necessarily a must-win. We’ll focus on Wilson Central and then worry about the next one as it comes.

“There are too many scenarios the other way.”

“They’re athletic,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of the Blue Devils. “Talk about the offensive side, they got several playmakers on that side. It starts with (quarterback Chandler) Crite.

“They got some playmakers who can make some plays for them,” Dedman continued, citing running back De’Quantay Shannon and receivers Jeremiah Hastings, Tyson Kelly and Jackson Stafford. “They run the ball really well. They have a lot of team speed.”

The Blue Devils have been steady on defense throughout the season.

“They’re very solid on defense,” Dedman said. “They’re very sound. It starts up front (with tackle Zion Logue and noseguard Greyson Gregory). Both of those kids are really, really good.”

At 2-6 for the season and 0-3 in the region, the Wildcats can climb into the playoff picture with an upset win at Tribble Field/Watkins Stadium.

“For us to even be in the talk, we have tow in this one,” said Dedman, whose Wildcats will close the campaign next week at home against Station Camp. “We have to win them both, but we can’t do that without winning this one.”

“They’ve gotten better as the season’s gone on, that’s for sure,” Gentry said of the Wildcats, who run the wing-T offense and 4-3 defense. “The tailback (Ladarius Stewart), who came over from Gallatin, has come on at the end of the season. He’s really explosive. The quarterback (Dylan Carpenter) does a good job throwing the ball.

“They do some blitzing (on defense) and some stuff that can cause you some problems.”

The entire region is coming off its bye week which should leave all six teams fresh for the two-game sprint to the finish.

“We’re good,” Gentry said of the injury report. “We should have everybody. We’re as healthy as we can be at this point in the year.”

“We’re healthy, believe it or not,” Dedman said.

Friendship Christian at Middle Tennessee Christian

The Commanders can clear up a lot of the congestion at the top of the East Region with a win which would give the Green and Gold their second straight championship. But Middle Tennessee Christian, Mt. Juliet Christian and Grace Baptist each have a region loss with the Saints and Grace meeting at MJCA.

“It’s in our hands,” Commander coach John McNeal said of the standings. “If we don’t (win), who knows? We’re going to have to watch the rest of the season.”

Friendship is off next week while MJCA travels to winless Donelson Christian. Grace and MTCS will hook up in Chattanooga in the regular-season finale. The champion will receive a first-round bye and two home games while the runner-up gets a bye and one home playoff contest. The third- and fourth-seeds will play at home in the first round and travel in the second.

FCS is 6-2 for the season while MTCS is 7-1 with the only loss coming to MJCA. The Cougars are led by Kemari McGowan, who has 1,319 yards and 14 touchdowns while Drew Berry has 549 yards and five scores.

“Their two running backs remind me of Speedy (Foutch) and (Justin) Seagraves last year,” McNeal said of the backfield from his state championship team last year. “Line’s good sized.”

Friendship beat MTCS twice last season, including once in the playoffs as the Commanders shut McGowan down.

“We had two good game plans,” McNeal said. “I was proud of our defense because nobody else held him down.

“He’s just a scary back. You screw up and line up wrong or miss an assignment, he can make you pay fast.”

Middle Tennessee Christian may rely on McGowen and Berry even more after quarterback Jackson Green went down with an injury against Mt. Juliet Christian two weeks ago. Even without Green, the Cougars outscored Clarksville Academy 40-34 last week in a non-region game.

“They were the type of team that could spread it and throw it,” McNeal said of the Cougars with Green. “They do more formations than I’ve ever seen.”

McNeal said the Commanders are healthy with the exception of kicker Neill Kane, who missed last week’s game at King’s Academy with a leg injury and is considered day to day.

Mt. Juliet at Station Camp

The Golden Bears were in the middle of their Wednesday-morning practice (classes have been out due to fall break) when they received the word their game was moved up 24 hours. They immediately backed off and went to their Thursday walk-through.

While Mt. Juliet is rolling at 8-0, the Bison have been in a five-game free-fall following a 3-1 start.

“They have been decimated, not just by minor injuries, major injuries,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said of the Bison. “It has riddled throughout their lineup. Even though we’ve had two weeks to prepare (coming off a bye week) for them, we’re not sure who we’re going to see tomorrow night.”

Station Camp has gone back to an option-based offense, though the Bison have thrown the ball more often recently. They’ll run an odd-front defense mixing zone coverages,” Perry said.

Station Camp’s biggest improvement – in both offense and defense – is up front,” Perry said. “The reason for their 3-1 start and beating Gallatin was their offensive line.

“The special teams are good, highlighted by a good kicker.”

Mt. Juliet is doing well health wise. Running back Cam Malone will miss this week as well as he rehabilitates a knee ligament sprain. But Perry said surgery won’t be required and the sophomore should be able to return to play later in the season.

Smith County at Watertown

Thirteen Purple Tigers will be honored as they play their final regular-season game at Robinson Stadium. But with the Region 4-2A championship in hand and by doing so in an even-numbered year, they could play as many as four home games in the playoffs.

But another factor is the “zero”, as in 8-0, as the Tigers seek their first undefeated season since 1976.

“We’ve accomplished one of our goals, which was to win the region,” coach Gavin Webster said. “Now, we’ll focus on another goal, which is to go 10-0.

“It’s a little extra pressure. In order to move forward, we got to best Smith County and it’s on to East Robertson (in Cross Plains to end the regular season).”

Smith County has won two straight following a five-game losing streak. The Owls beat Cannon County last week to get first dibs on fourth place and the final playoff spot in Region 3-4A. They’ll travel to Grundy County next week and could theoretically tie the Yellow Jackets and York Institute in a three-way tie, making this game at Watertown a factor in overall wins.

But that’s not the Tigers’ concern. What is is Smith County’s wing-T offense and 50 defense.

Watertown is healthy going into Week 10, Webster said.

Grace Baptist at Mt. Juliet Christian

Both teams are 3-1 in the East Region going into just the Saints’ third home appearance at Suey Field this season. Middle Tennessee Christian is also 3-1 behind undefeated Friendship Christian. The winner of this one stands a good chance of drawing a first-round bye in the playoffs in two weeks.

“We have to win,” said Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis, whose Saints will close the regular season at Donelson Christian next week. “Right now, our thought process is to win out. We can’t think about all the possibilities. We got one job and that’s play who we play Friday night.”

That job, at least for the Saints’ defense, will be to focus on quarterback Cade Tinsley, who has guided Grace to a 6-1 season record, with the only loss coming to Friendship at Pirtle Field.

“They’re playing pretty good football,” Davis said of the Eagles. “It’s going to be a good contest.

“They’re a quarterback-dominated team. (Tinsley will) throw it, but he is a running quarterback, without a doubt.”

Mt. Juliet Christian’s offense will be tasked with the job of dodging the Eagles’ aggressive defense.

“They’re pretty decent on defense,” Davis said. “They like to blitz a lot. They’re going to try to send a lot of people at you.”

Davis said the Saints are “pretty much good to go” healthwise.

Week 10 games

THURSDAY

WILSON CENTRAL at LEBANON

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Middle Tennessee Christian

MT. JULIET at Station Camp

FRIDAY

Smith County at WATERTOWN

Grace Baptist at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

All kickoffs at 7 p.m.