Outdoors notebook

Carter elected: Ed Carter, Executive Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, has been elected president of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies for 2018-19.

Carter, a native of Rogersville, Tn., and graduate of UT, will continue his duties with the TWRA, with which he began his career in 1972. He was named director in 2009 and the Agency has flourished under his direction.

Top shot: Kerry Hale broke 49 of 50 targets to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

Women’s workshop: A bow/muzzleloader workshop for women will be held Nov. 9-11 in Humphries County. Information about how to apply is posted on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.

Youth hunt: youngsters ages 10-16 who have never killed a deer can apply for a special youth hunt on Oct. 27 in Humphries County. The annual hunt is organized by the TWRA and volunteer assistants.

Information about the hunt and how to apply is posted on tnwildlife.org

Waterfowl comments: The TWRA is accepting comments and suggestions about the 2019-20 waterfowl seasons, including sandhill cranes.

They can be mailed to:

TWRA Wildlife and Forestry Div.

PO Box 40747

Nashville, Tn. 37204

Or emailed to: twra.huntingcomments.tn.gov

The deadline is Nov. 30

Deer imports: deer season is underway, and hunters are reminded of changes in the regulations regarding importing venison and other products.

As part of an ongoing effort to keep Tennessee’s deer free of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the Agency has expanded its import regulations to include all states and Canadian provinces; previously, only states and provinces in which CWD has been found were subject to the restrictions.

Details about how to prepare venison, hides and antlers to meet import regulations are available at tnwildlife.org and in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

Hunter Ed reminder: anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class to get a hunting license. Information about the classes, including on-line, is available at tnwildlife.org

A special license, with certain restrictions, is available for those who fail to complete the class in time for hunting seasons, some of which are already underway.

Detailed information is listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 25: squirrel season

Sept. 22: deer archery season

Oct. 13-26: fall turkey season

Nov. 3-16: deer muzzleloader season

Nov. 17: deer gun season

