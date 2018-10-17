Lady Purple Tigers finish third in state

MURFREESBORO — Watertown fell two wins shy of a first-ever accomplishment for any WHS team in any sport – a TSSAA state championship.

The Lady Purple Tigers were ousted by Sale Creek 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 in the Class A loser’s bracket final Wednesday night at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.

Earlier, Watertown took a 2-0 lead over Loretto and needed just one more victory to reach the school’s first-ever state final. But the Lady Mustangs rallied and turned back the Lady Tigers 28-30, 25-27, 25-20, 25-23, 15-7.

The Lady Purple Tigers finished their season third in the state with a final 30-4 record.

Watertown advanced to the state tournament’s winner’s bracket final Tuesday afternoon with a 17-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 triumph over Hickman County after opening the tournament with a 24-14, 26-24, 25-22 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman.

Brandy Holcomb, Watertown’s coach since the program’s founding in 2006, said a key for the Tigerettes’ season were the fundamental.

“We focus on serving and passing,” she said following the win over Hickman County. “I always tell them if we serve well and pass well, we’ll win games. When we get points at the net, that’s just a bonus.

“Natalie (Fountain) hits it well, Ashlyn (Neal) blocks well. I could go down the line. Actually, Brittni Allison probably gets more touches at the net than anybody. But that’s what I call extra because I believe, and we teach, fundamentals. If we pass well and serve well and play defense, we can win any match we play.”

Tiger Nation turned out at Murphy Center and it didn’t go unnoticed by Holcomb.

“I just want to thank the parents and the fans and the Watertown community and the student section,” she said. “They have been so faithful, travel and cheer, win or lose. I just want to thank them for faithfully supporting us through this journey.”