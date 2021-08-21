As Congress returns, Dems plans will benefit community
I want to make sure our community is aware of what is going on in Washington, D.C., as Congress returns from its August recess.
The House is poised to vote on President Biden’s American Families Plan. It will be extremely beneficial to communities like ours, and I think everyone should know what it will provide.
Here are the five things people in our community need to know about the American Families Plan:
1. Prescription drug costs will decrease because Medicare will be able to negotiate drug prices.
2. Universal preschool will be a reality; new parents will receive 12 weeks of paid leave to help raise their newborn children.
3. Two years of community college will be free of charge, allowing our children access to higher education that might otherwise be unaffordable.
4. Child tax credit payments that started in July will become permanent and also make the earned income tax credit expansion permanent — meaning families and low-income workers will be receiving tax cuts.
5. Much needed infrastructure improvements to our schools will be made.
This plan is just further proof that Democrats are delivering for our communities. I hope Congressman Comer will support this plan that will help the people of Christian County so much.
Peter C. Macdonald
Chair, Christian County Democratic Executive Committee
