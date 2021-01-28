Babynov USA is close to being on its original schedule as it moves toward beginning production in June.
Babynov USA — which is located in Red Boiling Springs — is a new division of Global Baby, a French organic baby food manufacturer.
“The plant is due to be in full operation by mid-June,” Babynov USA Vice President of United States Operations Boris Salomé said.
The plant will eventually consist of five lines of production, though only two lines will be in place when the factory begins production.
“We are going to be running three shifts to start off with five days a week once we are in full production and have phased in,” Babynov Human Resources Manager Ashley Woodson said. “With two lines, it’s going to be 15 total (workers) for two lines per shift. Right there, that’s 45 (employees). That doesn’t include anyone in supply chain, maintenance, or other support roles.”
Babynov will gradually phase in additional workers after it launches production in June.
“In May, we will start and qualify our equipment, operating one shift,” Salomé said. “By mid-June, we will be in real production, we will have two shifts with 30 people. By end of the summer, we will have three shifts of 45 people.”
The reason for the gradual integration of employees is to better train those individuals.
“We do want to do the right thing,” Salomé said. “We want to produce safe, nutritious, and quality products to our customers. To do so, we need to work with the right people and train them.”
Woodson added, “We want to build those relationships. We want to get to know our people. We want to do the right thing. To do that, it’s hard when you have a lot of people coming in at one time. We want it to be hands-on. When you have 50 people you’re trying to train, it’s hard to get that hands-on training.”
Eventually, the factory is expected to employ approximately 150 individuals.
The hiring process has already begun as Babynov has been receiving applications for hourly employees. Job listings can be found online at jobs4tn.gov.
However, only the hygeine custodian — who started in November — has been hired as an hourly employee to this point.
“Things are going very well,” Salomé said. “We are very happy to partner with the community.
“In terms of the product, we are on time. Since we started the project, we wanted to start (production) in May, and we will start in June. We are very well on track.”
However, as has been the case for many, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented its challenges for Babynov.
“COVID is making our lives very, very difficult in terms of working locally with the people,” Salomé said. “It makes things very complex. But so far, so good. We are on track. This is a really nice achievement.”
Woodson added, “A lot of interviews are done over Zoom. We have had to think outside the box.”
In its initial stages, Babynov will focus exclusively on one type of product.
“We will produce flexible pouches,” Salomé said.
Babynov purchased and renovated the property that previously housed Nestle Waters, which ceased production in December of 2018 after opening there in 2004. Babynov is expected to invest approximately $45 million into the opening of the facility.
Founded in 1999, Global Baby provides ready-to-feed baby milks and prepared food products, such as fruit and vegetable purees, full meals and milk-based desserts. The group is headquartered in Paris, France.
“This is great for the community,” Woodson said. “We are very excited to be here.”
