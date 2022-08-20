Roger Reeves has worn many hats in his life, but none more meaningful to him than that of Doodles the Clown.
Reeves spent more than three decades as a firefighter in Detroit. He worked at a prison in the city. After moving to Cookeville, he began working with a local funeral home. Every job Reeves has had has brought proximity to death and turmoil, but one would not know it from talking to him.
At the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair, Reeves will be known only as Doodles the Clown to his audiences.
He does not leave behind the grief that he bears but instead uses it as a reminder of the paramount importance of laughter.
“In 1979, I joined the Masons, and went into the Shriners and became a Shriner clown,” Reeves said. “We would work with the (disabled) children and would go into children’s hospitals and take our shows to them. I loved that part, because we were giving back.”
Reeves has worked among some of the biggest names in the circus industry, from Carden to Hanneford to Ringling Brothers. He’s even appeared on the Bozo the Clown Show.
“I really miss the circus life, but it had so much pressure from P.E.T.A (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals),” Reeves said. “The Ringling Brothers got rid of their elephants and then their cats. I used to watch Tarzan Zerbini work out with his cats, and it’s really something to see. That is something that the average kid will never know about.”
Staring death in the face
“When I moved down to (Cookeville), I went to work in a funeral home,” Reeves said. “We had a tough 2020. We lost 18 people in the tornado. Of the 18, we buried nine. One was a baby. That was a hard thing to do.”
Then, COVID hit.
“We had over 100 people that died of COVID,” Reeves said. “It was really sad, because the way it was set up, you couldn’t show the bodies to the families, so people with funerals planned couldn’t do it for fear of contracting the virus.”
Life in a Detroit fire hall, where he lost seven “buddies” over his 35 years, numbed Reeves to the pain surrounding death.
“Walking into a funeral home and seeing the trauma part never bothered me because of my experience from the fire department,” Reeves said. “You get pretty hardened to it. The funeral home business actually came easy for me.”
Reeves indicated that his life made him who he is, and he is thankful for that.
“I wouldn’t trade my experience in the fire department for anything,” Reeves said. “I just wouldn’t do it. I have no regrets in life.”
Before he became a firefighter, Reeves was a truck driver. When he joined the local union, he knew a rather famous American well.
“Jimmy Hoffa was the president,” Reeves said. “I got to know Jimmy on a first-name basis, because there were only 75 of us in the local. He was there at every meeting. I saw how his life changed and how the Teamsters were starting to change. When Jimmy went to jail, it was a tough time for everybody.”
Old dog, new tricks
Even after all his years, Reeves remains committed to improving his act.
“I’m going to open tonight with a brand-new coin trick that I just learned,” Reeves said. “It’s quite an involved deal. It’s something I can use on both shows.”
Reeves indicated that he feels fortunate to have agile fingers.
“It’s good for magic, because I do moves where I use certain fingers and thumbs with misdirection,” Reeves said. “If I had trouble bending my fingers, I wouldn’t be able to do that.”
Doodles the Clown will be on stage in the gazebo by the Farm Bureau Expo Center for the duration of the fair in case attendees want to go check him out.
