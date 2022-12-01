Mr. Football

Macon County’s Gabe Borders, a finalist of Tennessee Titans Mr. Football, eludes a bunch of Red Bank tacklers during the Nov. 4 playoff loss to the Lions.

 Times file photo

Macon County High School running back Gabe Borders has been named a finalist in Class 4A for Tennessee Titans Mr. Football.

A committee of sports writers picked the winners based on performance during the 2022 season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

The winners will be announced on Dec. 7 at a luncheon at Nissan Stadium in the 37th year of the awards program. Here is the list of finalists for all nine Mr. Football awards and Kicker of the Year award:

Class 1A

Kumaro Brown, MASE

Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie

Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville

Class 2A

Jacquan Davis, Fairley

Josh Jackson, Tyner Academy

Zech Prince, East Robertson

Class 3A

Jordan Harris, Alcoa

Mark Joseph, Sheffield

Lance Williams, Alcoa

Class 4A

Gabe Borders, Macon Co.

Marcellus Jackson, Fulton

Walker Martinez, Anderson Co.

Class 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Malaki Dowell, White Co.

Brayden Latham, Knoxville West

Class 6A

Justin Brown, Blackman

Arion Carter, Smyrna

Noah Vaughn, Maryville

Division II-A

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian

Kevin Finch, USJ

D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy

DII-AA

Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy

Charlie Robinson, Knoxville Webb

Junior Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

DII-AAA

Max Carroll, Briarcrest

Caleb Hampton, Baylor

Marcel Reed, MBA

Kicker of Year

Max Gilbert, Lausanne

Oziel Hernandez, Germantown

Reese Keeney, Farragut

