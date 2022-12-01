Macon County High School running back Gabe Borders has been named a finalist in Class 4A for Tennessee Titans Mr. Football.
A committee of sports writers picked the winners based on performance during the 2022 season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
The winners will be announced on Dec. 7 at a luncheon at Nissan Stadium in the 37th year of the awards program. Here is the list of finalists for all nine Mr. Football awards and Kicker of the Year award:
Class 1A
Kumaro Brown, MASE
Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie
Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville
Class 2A
Jacquan Davis, Fairley
Josh Jackson, Tyner Academy
Zech Prince, East Robertson
Class 3A
Jordan Harris, Alcoa
Mark Joseph, Sheffield
Lance Williams, Alcoa
Class 4A
Gabe Borders, Macon Co.
Marcellus Jackson, Fulton
Walker Martinez, Anderson Co.
Class 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Malaki Dowell, White Co.
Brayden Latham, Knoxville West
Class 6A
Justin Brown, Blackman
Arion Carter, Smyrna
Noah Vaughn, Maryville
Division II-A
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian
Kevin Finch, USJ
D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy
DII-AA
Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy
Charlie Robinson, Knoxville Webb
Junior Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy
DII-AAA
Max Carroll, Briarcrest
Caleb Hampton, Baylor
Marcel Reed, MBA
Kicker of Year
Max Gilbert, Lausanne
Oziel Hernandez, Germantown
Reese Keeney, Farragut
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.