Brian Keith Mundy, 51, of Portland, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. at Portland Memorial Gardens with Mike
Callis and pastor Gene Dame officiating.
Visitation was on
Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at Sellars Family Heritage
at Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.