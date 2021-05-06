Carolyn Ray Perkins Forshee, age 78, of Franklin, died Tuesday April 27, 2021 at her residence. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneral
Latest News
- Lebanon OKs South Maple development
- WCS board rejects effort to drop mask mandate
- Initial plans for new Mt. Juliet park unveiled
- County approves camera upgrade
- Biden vs. Biden on racism
- Baffert suggests Medina Spirit is ready for Preakness after Kentucky Derby win
- Bradshaw says the offseason drama with Aaron Rodgers 'shows me how weak he is'
- For Rodgers and a new breed of superstar, a dream job is no longer good enough
Articles
- Tyson Foods’ expansion in west Tennessee is pitting longtime farmers against one of the nation’s biggest protein suppliers
- Dollar General manager arrested
- Westmoreland woman allegedly threatens, brandishes knife
- One killed, one injured in Highway 25 crash
- South Maple residents hope for reversal
- Cedar City RV brings dreams to life
- The wait is over
- Property sale at PowerCom industrial park moving ahead
- Wilson County earns award for flag
- Mandy Moore's son meets Hilary Duff's daughter: 'A love story for the ages'
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.