The Macon County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet and awards on Nov. 15, and recognized several businesses and individuals.
Held at the Sally Wells building at the Macon County Fairgrounds, the event featured a large crowd with the festive table settings.
Bean and Leaf’s Coffee and Tea Cafe won the small business award; Lafayette Hometown Foods, Sheila Farris, earned the large business award; and favorite individual or organization went to Waymaker’s Center, accepted by Angie Pedigo.
“I have to thank my husband who gets up with me everyday at 3 a.m. to get things going with me before heading out,” said Sheri Garrett of Bean and Leaf. “My sister, Carley Cunningham, Laura Merlo, so many others, and the community who support me. It has been my pleasure to serve everyone.”
Angie Pedigo of Waymakers accepted the award as organization of the year.
“The win is for the community. God opens a door for us, and we walk through. That really is what our organization is about. Faith based help for the those in need,” Pedigo said. “We aren’t just the Waymakers, we all are. The community gives the people we serve a huge thanks as well. Without them, many of our patients might not succeed. God’s guidance adds to our clients and the community. We all work together to make this program work, so it is an honor to be represented in this way.”
The awards didn’t end there. It was a night also to honor Chamber members.
Outgoing chamber board chairman, Craig Harris, received two awards. One for years of service, and for serving as a chairman for the past three years.
Harris will be staying on the board as a nonvoting member. He values the organization for the work they do for the community.
“I have met wonderful people while serving. Watching the board grow every year, and seeing these dedicated business people has been great,” Harris said. “The board continues to grow in character, and the qualities of the organizations joining has been great to watch and foster.”
As Harris is stepping down, he will continue to make the chamber a priority.
“I hope we all continue to support one another, and be very intentional in the service to the community,” Harris said. “The board has a great director in Hardman and with Brenda Hiett, they are great resources for the experience and dedication to the community.”
Harris added that the new chairperson should be elected in the coming weeks.
Laura Merlow was recognized for her years of service. Keith Allen was recognized for chairing special events and his years of service.
The table centerpieces were available to bid on. Each guest at a table had gifts from the table sponsor. Bidding was quite spirited at times, keeping Ben Bray of Bray Real Estate and Auctions, and his team busy. The table settings ranged from Christmas decor, golf clubs, holiday items, Titans tickets, a metal fire pit, Wellness Program membership, to a shotgun.
Guests made the auction lively, one bid paddle would go up, and within seconds another paddle would go up increasing the bid again. The item that had the highest bid was a Grinch Christmas tree donated by The Barn on Church. The final bid was $1,800.
A special guest arrived not long before the bidding ended. Ronnie McDowell, who has had a long career in music, had a painting he wanted to donate for auction. McDowell, an accomplished painter, headed to the stage to give a bit of history for the painting, and why George Jones was portrayed on a lawn mower.
Leah Anderson was aware of the event surrounding Jones and the lawn mower, and started bidding and she won.
“Tonight’s event was great, but I’m happy with the late entry in the bidding, because I am taking home the best item of the night,” she said.
