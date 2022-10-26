Pumpkins and mums dominated the landscape in a glorious blending of fall colors at the Portland Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Fall Festival — an event that could only be hailed as a triumph.
Home folks and visitors mingled among countless vendors, snacking on hot dogs and corn dogs, funnel cakes and cupcakes — tastes ranging from savory to sweet.
The Rotary-sponsored pumpkin patch drew a constant crowd of participants, as parents and children alike wandered through the patch picking out a favored pumpkin and carrying it to a table to be plied with paint. “We had over 450 pumpkins donated by local farms,” said Sonja Schuette, secretary of Portland’s Rotary Club.
Julie Gilmore, last year’s Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year, worked the pumpkin patch alongside her daughter, Abby Foster. “This is our third year to put on the Fall Festival,” said Gilmore, “and it’s growing by leaps and bounds.”
Portland’s reputation as a great festival city appears to draw visitors from near and far. New Yorkers Karen Piazza, along with her daughter Nina and local niece Angelica framed themselves perfectly sitting on a bale of hay at the Old Hickory Credit Union photo backdrop.
“The City of Portland had a wonderful festival. We are so blessed to have the support of the community to make this happen. We had over 1000 ride the hayride, Rotary painted over 500 pumpkins, and the Main Street car show was full. The magician had a crowd at all his shows, and the costume contest had about 25 participants. Thank you to all the sponsors and volunteers that make this event come together. The festival was a great way to celebrate fall in our amazing community,” said Chamber CEO Sherri Ferguson.
Vendors, too, represented both local and visiting businesses. Delo Custom Dogs, co-owned by Lois and Demetrius Delo-Logan, is a Gallatin-based business, whereas Mark and Kimberly Rice represented Portland with their well-known popcorn company, Big Poppa Corn.
Several vendors at the festival operate exclusively online but enjoy brisk sales and excellent advertising by signing up for the festival. “I’m an online business but always do great at festivals — and Portland’s is one of the best,” said Lauren Briley, owner of Ricki’s Boutique — a business she named after her dad.
Live performers also were not in short supply. Mark Hendershot, a caricature artist, provided balloon art on the spot, and the Music Stage was never empty, with the early arrivers enjoying the voices of Danny McCorkle at 10 a.m. and Matti Taylor at 11 a.m.
Local artisans exhibited their wares as well. Heather Bradley, from Quarter Spring Farm, displayed a wide array of goat milk soap, while Carmen and Mark White presented Dippin’ Digits and Anna Mathis proudly spread out her supply of Glitter and Toadstool art.
The Kid Zone was continually abuzz, providing games galore, and a magic show entranced the crowd with performances at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.
No festival in Portland would be complete without hayrides, and the Fire Department’s first responders stood ready to offer guided tours of the city’s gleaming firetruck.
All in all, the four-hour span was not nearly enough to sample the many splendors gathered by the Portland Chamber of Commerce. The crowd was delighted, the weather was sublime and a good time was had by all.
It seems that a year four Fall Festival is called for — by popular demand.
We can’t wait.
