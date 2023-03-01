In the Feb. 15, 2023, edition of The Portland Leader, Janet Scott wrote an article concerning the Feb. 6, 2023, Portland City Council meeting. Scott wrote where Alderwoman Megann Thompson asked James Cheney if he would like to address the council further about his issues on Airport Road. According to Scott’s article, Chaney elaborated that the speed limit was low enough but didn’t prevent speeders from endangering children getting on and off school buses, concluding that enforcement was what he wanted. Chaney disagreed with Scott’s rendition of his position. The following is Chaney’s prepared statement he read during the meeting:
“I did review the crash history for three of the roads listed in this resolution: Deasy Lane, Timberwood Drive, and East William Road. From January 1, 2019, to September 30, 2022, there were no speed related crashes on either of these roads. During that same time frame there were 2 speed related crashes on Airport Road a short distance from our home.
“Again, focusing on these three streets, this resolution shows a roadway width of 16’ for Deasy Lane with no shoulder, 20’ for Timberwood Drive, and 20’ for East William Road. Airport Road in front of our home is 19’ wide with no shoulder. Sometimes our daughter must step into the ditch to get on her bus. This resolution says 26’ is narrow on America’s Way.
“We purchased our home in February 2009. Our property is across the street from Parkers Chapel Church and Cemetery. Since the day we moved there and until just a few months ago, the posted speed limit in front of our home and the church was 20 MPH. Since July 2020, I have contacted the Police Department and members of this council several times about speeding traffic on Airport Road and requested assistance. In September 2022, I again contacted the Police Department and members of this council and asked for assistance with the speeds and vehicles passing our daughters school bus after the lights had been activated and the bus stopped. I even supplied a video of one instance when the vehicle that passed was a city vehicle. Even though the stop sign had not been fully deployed, the bus was at a complete stop with lights flashing. The response I received was the 20 MPH sign being changed to an unenforceable advisory sign and the speed limit sign being moved from the corner of Airport Road and Jim Courtney Road where it had been since at least 2009 to our front yard directly in front of a fire hydrant. This was done without a council vote.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is what brought me here tonight. This is why I have started to attend these council meetings and take note of the business being conducted on behalf of the citizens of Portland. I asked you at the last meeting who you had talked to about the items you would be voting for. Taking into consideration that there were approximately 7300 registered voters in the city of Portland the last election, I ask you to think about how many votes you received and ask you again, who have you talked to about what you will be voting on tonight. After all, it is all the citizens of Portland that you are here to represent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.