Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.