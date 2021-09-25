Mrs. Charlene Patton Penuel, age 76, of Lebanon, passed away September 23, 2021.
A native a Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Isabella Jennings Patton. She was a homemaker and member of Statesville United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, David B. Penuel; and sister, Helen (James) Malone.
She is survived by two sons, David Wayne (Susan) Penuel and Michael (JoAnn) Penuel; six grandchildren, David Reagan Penuel, William Barrett Penuel, Austin Lee Penuel, Hannah Lynn Penuel, John Byron Penuel, and Rachel Lois Penuel; and sister, Buelah (Hugh) Corley.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Stephenson officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David, Austin, Will, John and Hannah Penuel, Floyd Gaddes and Jeffrey Hamilton. Visitation is 11 a.m. till service time.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
