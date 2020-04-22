Over a month later, tornado cleanup is still proving hazardous.
The Mt. Juliet Fire Department spent Friday afternoon containing a fire that erupted from the ruins of a warehouse largely wrecked by the March 3 tornado, which was reported at about 1:35 p.m.
Fire Chief Jamie Luffman described the incident as a fire that was sparked while construction crews were cleaning out debris from a warehouse on Athletes Way North.
“It was a CEVA building that had been partially destroyed in the tornado,” Luffman said, noting that the fire effectively destroyed the remaining half. “Sustained 20-plus mile an hour winds spread the fire to the part of the building that hadn’t been damaged. Construction personnel on the scene said the fire started from a pile of lithium ion batteries.”
Firefighters were already in the process of combating a brush fire in the area when they noticed smoke billowing from the warehouse. According to Luffman, the wind made it particularly difficult for to treat the flame because the winds repeatedly carried the fire further from its point of origin.
“Wind-driven fires are difficult to contain,” Luffman said, also describing the fire as emitting a “pretty toxic, bad smoke.”
Reconstruction, cleanup and repair efforts have been spearheaded by fire and police departments with initial volunteer assistance, and the Mt. Juliet Police Department released videos early on in the process that demonstrated what kinds of dangers they were attempting to offset for civilian volunteers.
“We responded with the fire department and handled traffic control around the site for them,” Capt. Tyler Chandler of the MJPD said. “Due to heavy smoke, we closed Golden Bear Gateway for two hours from Division Street to Rutland Road. We didn’t have any other issues.”
MJPD’s shelter-in-place order for locals was due to both the fire’s spread and the smoke’s toxicity. Workers were able to continue pulling debris from the warehouse approximately four hours after the fire was reported, with the fire department’s Capt. Jason Ross periodically checking in because of continued smoldering.
