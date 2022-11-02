Christopher Nathan Butt, 42, of Portland, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Mr. Butt was born on Dec. 5, 1979, to Robert Foster Butt and Kathy Sue Bradley-Butt.
Mr. Butt is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Nell Butt; grandfather, Aubrey Bradley.
Mr. Butt is survived by his parents, Foster and Kathy Butt; children, Olivia and Samuel
Butt of White House; brother, Jeremy (Dianna) Butt of Columbia; grandmother, Betty Goodwin of Portland.
There will be a graveside service for Mr. Butt at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Maple Hill Cemetery with Bro. Matt Miller officiating.
