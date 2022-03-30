A multi-vehicle collision on I-65 in Simpson County, Kentucky claimed the life of an Ohio man on March 24.
Kentucky State Troopers responded at about 4 a.m. to the scene of the collision at the southbound one point two-mile marker.
State police said the preliminary investigation indicates Christopher Steger, 28, of Harrison, Ohio, was driving a 2019 Ford Ecosport southbound near the site of the collision and for an unknown reason his vehicle entered into the right emergency lane, where it struck a 2019 Volvo commercial semi-truck and trailer that had been parked because of a tire failure.
Steger’s vehicle re-entered the southbound lanes where it was struck by two other commercial semi-truck and trailers, a 2016 Volvo driven by Eliseo Sanchez of Mexico and a 2014 Kenworth driven by Derek Boswell of Memphis, Tennessee.
Steger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Simpson County Deputy Coroner Patrick Crafton. He died from blunt force injuries to the head and chest.
There were no other injuries reported in this collision.
State police are continuing the investigation. Other responding agencies included the Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service, Franklin Police Department, Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue and Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
Another accident occurred on southbound I-65 in Simpson County near Exit Six at about 7:30 a.m. that same day.
Details of that collision were not released. However, Trooper Daniel Priddy, Public Affairs Officer for Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green, said the collision resulted in four non life-threatening injuries.
The collisions resulted in the southbound lanes of the interstate being closed and traffic rerouted through Franklin for several hours.
— Staff reports
