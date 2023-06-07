The Sanitation Department collects residential and commercial garbage. Over 4,000 customers are served on a weekly basis. Every household should have a 95-gallon trash cart on wheels. If you do not have a cart, you can purchase a trash cart at the Business Office at City Hall. The trash cart should be rolled out to the curbside the night before or early morning of your scheduled pick-up day. If your scheduled trash route falls on a holiday, it will be picked up on the next working day. For further information, call 615-325-6776 or visit https://cityofportlandtn.gov/239/Sanitation-Department

