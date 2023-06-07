The Sanitation Department collects residential and commercial garbage. Over 4,000 customers are served on a weekly basis. Every household should have a 95-gallon trash cart on wheels. If you do not have a cart, you can purchase a trash cart at the Business Office at City Hall. The trash cart should be rolled out to the curbside the night before or early morning of your scheduled pick-up day. If your scheduled trash route falls on a holiday, it will be picked up on the next working day. For further information, call 615-325-6776 or visit https://cityofportlandtn.gov/239/Sanitation-Department
Latest News
Articles
- Ernie Hudson learned to 'love and appreciate' Ghostbusters thanks to Afterlife
- Suspects back a car into Academy Sports
- Asking the noise to stop
- Three handguns found after Mt. Juliet altercation
- Needed renovations
- Dancin' the night away
- A lotta love
- Talking teacher pay increases
- Commission passes final budget
- Christensen leaves MJCA after 25 years
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.