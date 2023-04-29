POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Benefit raffleThere will be a raffle held today at noon, via Facebook Live, for a chance to win tickets to the Taylor Swift concerts to be held in Nashville on May 5 and May 7.
The first drawing is for the concert on May 5, at 6:30 p.m., at Nissan Stadium, section 230, row H, seats 9 and 10.
The second drawing is for the concert on May 7, at 6:30 p.m., at Nissan Stadium, section 128, row T, seats 5 and 6.
Raffle tickets prices are $10 for one, $25 for three, and $100 for 20.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at Harts Vegas Etc., located 207C Broadway St. in Hartsville, or Darrell’s Auto Parts, located at 209 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
All proceeds will be given to the families of Annabelle Salyer and Vickie Thaxton to help cover medical expenses incurred during their battles with cancer.
For more information, contact Beverly Atwood at 615-477-2948.
Friends and family day at Hartsville Church of ChristThe Hartsville Church of Christ is hosting a friends and family day on Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. at the church, located at 108 Halltown Road in Hartsville.
The speaker will be Jerry Burchett.
There will be a fellowship meal after the worship service.
For more information, contact the Hartsville Church of Christ at 615-374-2672.
Serve community day
The Hartsville Original Church of God is hosting a Hartsville serve community day tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Hartsville Original Church of God, located at 166 Stott Ave. in Hartsville.
There will be food, music, and fellowship at the event.
For more information, contact Cynthia Todd at 615-214-3321.
Health fair
The Trousdale County Senior Center, in conjunction with Trousdale County Medical Center, is sponsoring a health fair on Monday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Trousdale County Senior Center, located at 270 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
There will be free information available to attendees, along with free health screenings and door prizes.
For more information, contact the senior center at 615-374-1102.
Hartsville Farmers and Artisan MarketThe Hartsville Farmers and Artisan Market will be open on May 6 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
The market will feature vendors, food trucks, live music and more.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Combs at 615-374-5110.
School registration roundup
The Trousdale County School District is holding its annual pre-k, Head Start, and kindergarten registration round-up on May 17 and May 18 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Trousdale County Elementary School, located at 115 Lock Six Road in Hartsville.
For more information, visit www.tcschools.org.
Hartsville Rotary Club annual golf tournamentThe Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring a golf tournament on May 20 at Long Hollow Golf Course in Gallatin.
All proceeds from the tournament go to support local Rotary projects in the community.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Fundraising yard sale
The Trousdale County Senior Center is having a fundraising yard sale on May 19 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and on May 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Foodland parking lot, located at 106 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville.
Donations are also being accepted.
All proceeds will go to the senior center.
For more information, contact the Trousdale County Senior Center at 615-374-1102.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month beginning on May 11 and ending on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held each month on the Saturday after the county commission meets at 10 a.m. at Farmer’s Harvest, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Executive Committee will meet on Monday night at 6 p.m. at the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Commission will hold budget hearings from Tuesday through Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main St. in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Senior Center events
Monday
8 a.m. — 11 a.m. — Health fair with Trousdale Medical Center
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
11:15 a.m. — Walking
12:15 p.m. — Painting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
9 a.m. — Hendersonville shopping (Kohl’s, Ross, Target, etc.) with lunch at Panera ($5 fee)
Friday
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Sole sisters walking
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (handprint dinosaur)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
4:45 p.m. — Library board meeting
Wednesday
All Day — Citizens spotlight
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
