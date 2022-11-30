DEC. 3
Christmas Festival Parade
The Portland Christmas Festival and Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. The festival will be from 3-5 p.m. and the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. The theme is “Winter Wonderland.” Main Street activities begin at 3 p.m., including food vendors, live music, cookie decorating, a visit with Santa, and more. The parade will start at Freedom Drive and travel south on Highway 109 to Portland East Middle School. Email kristen@portlandcofc.com or fill out the parade application online at http://www.portlandcofc.com/form/view/27635.
