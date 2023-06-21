Deed Scam
The Sumner County Register of Deeds has received word from Sumner County homeowners who have either come in the office or notified by phone, they have received a letter stating “Recorded Deed Notice.” The letter further reads they want to charge $109 for a copy of your deed. This is NOT a letter from the Sumner County Register of Deeds. Copies of your deed can be obtained in our office for $0.15 per printed page or $1 per page for certified copies. Deeds are usually anywhere from 1-3 pages. If you have any questions please feel free to call Holly Hemmrich, Sumner County Register of Deeds at 615-452-3892.
Jury Scam
The Sumner County ECC has reported multiple calls from people who have received calls from someone identifying themselves as Lewis Clark. Clark claims to work for Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and is telling people they missed jury duty. The imposter will then claim the only way for you to avoid jail is to make a payment to him via a money transfer of varying sorts. If you receive this call, JUST HANG UP. The Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment over the telephone (or in person) in lieu of an arrest. Tell your family, friends, and the scammer, if he calls!
JUNE 23
Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series
The Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series continues June 23 with a performance by the Cdock Boyz from 7 until 9 p.m. on the Courthouse lawn bandstand. This year’s concert series has performances on selected Friday nights through Aug. 18. The entire concert schedule is posted on the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Facebook page.
JUNE 24
Food Giveaway
Sumner County Mission will have a Food Giveaway on Saturday, June 24 from 12-2 p.m. at Hendersonville Church of God, 724 East Main Street, Hendersonville. This event is first come, first serve as long as the food last (whichever comes first). You might want to come early as people start lining up early. Rules for the giveaway include:
This is a drive-thru event. Please stay in your car and someone will load your car.
You will be asked to complete a short form with your name and basic contact information.
This food is given as “First Come First Serve,” while it lasts. When it is gone, it is gone.
We do NOT hold boxes, and we cannot deliver.
We are sorry we cannot reply to comments on a post during the day of the giveaway.
There is no pre-registration required.
For questions, please message us here or text Sandra at 615-502-0740.
Juneteenth Celebration
A Juneteenth celebration, sponsored by the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission, will be held Saturday, June 24 at Lincoln Park in Franklin, Ky. from 2 until 6 p.m. An original announcement on social media that the event will be held until 9 p.m. was changed, it will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. Food, music, dancing, bouncy houses, and more are planned. For more information call 270-776-4945 or 502-413-1835. Britannica says Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It is also called Emancipation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day. The name “Juneteenth” references the date of the holiday, combining the words “June” and “nineteenth.” June 19 is the annual national Juneteenth holiday.
JULY 2
Kentucky Downs Fireworks
Kentucky Downs on Nashville Road will host Fireworks at the Downs on Sunday, July 2 beginning at dusk. Gates open at 5:30.
JULY 29
Southern Charm Bakery Fundraiser
The second annual fundraiser sponsored by Southern Charm Bakery will be held July 29 at 6 p.m. at 4580 E Robertson Road, Cross Plains, Tenn. Come have dinner with us and wear your best! We will have a silent auction, photo booth, and giveaways. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased only at www.hischildrenfoundation.com/donate.
