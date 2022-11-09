COMMUNITY EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Portland County Veterans Day Breakfast
The Portland Chamber of Commerce plans to honor local veterans from Portland and the surrounding areas at the 2022 Portland Veterans Day Breakfast at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Portland First Baptist gym. Any veteran may attend who is able as well as a spouse/guest. Widows and widowers of veterans are also invited. Those interested are asked to RSVP at https://www.portlandcofc.com/.../veterans-day-breakfast-743 or by calling 615-325-9032. Those who have any special requests or require special assistance should contact the chamber.
Craft Show
The 49th annual Portland Harvest Craft Show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richmond gym.
Rescheduled Meeting
The regular scheduled Planning Commission for Tuesday, Nov. 8, has been canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Christmas Tree Lighting
The city of Portland will have its lighting of the City Christmas Tree at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 on Main St., next to the strawberry crate. There will also be Christmas music by some of the students from Portland Gateview Elementary, and Living Free Fellowship will have hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies.
Christmas Festival Parade
The Portland Christmas Festival and Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. The festival will be from 3-5 p.m. and the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. The theme is “Winter Wonderland.” Main Street activities begin at 3 p.m., including food vendors, live music, cookie decorating, visit with Santa, and more. The parade will start at Freedom Drive and travel south on Highway 109 to Portland East Middle School. Email kristen@portlandcofc.com or fill out the parade application online at http://www.portlandcofc.com/form/view/27635.
