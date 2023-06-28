COMMUNITY EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS
Deed Scam
The Sumner County Register of Deeds has received word from Sumner County homeowners who have either come in the office or notified by phone, they have received a letter stating “Recorded Deed Notice.” The letter further reads they want to charge $109 for a copy of your deed. This is NOT a letter from the Sumner County Register of Deeds. Copies of your deed can be obtained in our office for $0.15 per printed page or $1 per page for certified copies. Deeds are usually anywhere from 1-3 pages. If you have any questions please feel free to call Holly Hemmrich, Sumner County Register of Deeds at 615-452-3892.
Jury Scam
The Sumner County ECC has reported multiple calls from people who have received calls from someone identifying themselves as Lewis Clark. Clark claims to work for Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and is telling people they missed jury duty. The imposter will then claim the only way for you to avoid jail is to make a payment to him via a money transfer of varying sorts. If you receive this call, JUST HANG UP. The Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment over the telephone (or in person) in lieu of an arrest. Tell your family, friends, and the scammer, if he calls!
JUNE 30
Buffalo Station Performs in Franklin, Ky.
The band Buffalo Station performs in Franklin, Ky. on June 30 from 7-9 p.m. on the courthouse lawn bandstand in Franklin, Ky. The free performance is part of The Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series. In addition to Buffalo Station more performances are scheduled in this year’s concert series on five Friday nights through Aug. 18. The concert schedule is posted on the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Facebook page.
JULY 2
Kentucky Downs Fireworks
Kentucky Downs on Nashville Road will host Fireworks at the Downs on Sunday, July 2 beginning at dusk. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
JULY 29
Southern Charm Bakery Fundraiser
The second annual fundraiser sponsored by Southern Charm Bakery will be held July 29 at 6 p.m. at 4580 E Robertson Road, Cross Plains, Tenn. Come have dinner with us and wear your best! We will have a silent auction, photo booth, and giveaways. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased only at www.hischildrenfoundation.com/donate.
SEPT. 23
Taking Flight Gala
The Portland Chamber of Commerce presents the Taking Flight Gala — an evening of delicious food, entertainment, live music and dancing, auction, and more on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Portland Municipal Airport. Food will be provided by local caterers for a “Taste of Portland.” Slight of hand close-up magic will be performed by The Infamous Magic Steve. Thee will be live music by local band, Blindside 7. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 6 p.m. Dress code is formal attire. Tickets are $60 each (open to the public). This event is a fundraiser for the Portland Chamber of Commerce, specifically to go toward renovations of the new building. Sponsorships are available including general sponsorships, centerpiece sponsors, and silent auction items. Contact the Chamber for more information at 1-615-325-9032.
