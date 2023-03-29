APRIL 1
Easter Egg Hunt
Martins Chapel General Baptist Church will hold a colossal community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 1, 2023, beginning at 2 p.m. There will be acres of candy, fun, games, and face painting. Free bicycles will be given away as well as Bibles and free lunch. Registration begins at 1 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. The church is located at 112 Old Martins Road in Portland. Everyone of all ages is invited.
