Deed Scam
The Sumner County Register of Deeds has received word from Sumner County homeowners who have either come in the office or notified by phone, they have received a letter stating “Recorded Deed Notice.” The letter further reads they want to charge $109 for a copy of your deed. This is NOT a letter from the Sumner County Register of Deeds. Copies of your deed can be obtained in our office for $0.15 per printed page or $1 per page for certified copies. Deeds are usually anywhere from 1-3 pages. If you have any questions please feel free to call Holly Hemmrich, Sumner County Register of Deeds at 615-452-3892.
Jury Scam
The Sumner County ECC has reported multiple calls from people who have received calls from someone identifying themselves as Lewis Clark. Clark claims to work for Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and is telling people they missed jury duty. The imposter will then claim the only way for you to avoid jail is to make a payment to him via a money transfer of varying sorts. If you receive this call, JUST HANG UP. The Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment over the telephone (or in person) in lieu of an arrest. Tell your family, friends, and the scammer, if he calls!
SEPT. 23
Taking Flight Gala
The Portland Chamber of Commerce presents the Taking Flight Gala — an evening of delicious food, entertainment, live music and dancing, an auction, and more on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Portland Municipal Airport. Food will be provided by local caterers for a “Taste of Portland.” Sleight-of-hand close-up magic will be performed by The Infamous Magic Steve. There will be live music by the local band, Blindside 7. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 6 p.m. Dress code is formal attire. Tickets are $60 each (open to the public). This event is a fundraiser for the Portland Chamber of Commerce, specifically to go toward renovations of the new building.
Sponsorships are available including general sponsorships, centerpiece sponsors, and silent auction items. Contact the Chamber for more information at 1-615-325-9032.
SEPT. 24
Deana Carter at Temple Theatre
Deana Carter is coming to the Temple Theatre in Portland on Sunday, Sept. 24 for a 7 p.m. acoustic show. Tickets are on sale now at TempleTheatretn.com
