JULY 13, 20, and 27
Meal Workshop Series
Portland C.A.R.E.S. will be having a meal workshop on July 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 1:30-2:45 p.m. at the Portland Public Library, 301 Portland Blvd. Those completing the series will receive a certificate and a goodie bag. Call 615-325-2279 for more information.
Deed Scam
The Sumner County Register of Deeds has received word from Sumner County homeowners who have either come in the office or notified by phone, they have received a letter stating “Recorded Deed Notice.” The letter further reads they want to charge $109 for a copy of your deed. This is NOT a letter from the Sumner County Register of Deeds. Copies of your deed can be obtained in our office for $0.15 per printed page or $1 per page for certified copies. Deeds are usually anywhere from 1-3 pages. If you have any questions please feel free to call Holly Hemmrich, Sumner County Register of Deeds at 615-452-3892.
Jury Scam
The Sumner County ECC has reported multiple calls from people who have received calls from someone identifying themselves as Lewis Clark. Clark claims to work for Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and is telling people they missed jury duty. The imposter will then claim the only way for you to avoid jail is to make a payment to him via a money transfer of varying sorts. If you receive this call, JUST HANG UP. The Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment over the telephone (or in person) in lieu of an arrest. Tell your family, friends, and the scammer, if he calls!
JULY 13
Music on Main
Live music will be featured on Main Street in Portland on July 13 with the Randy Nations Band from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This is a free event. bring your own chair or rent one for $5.
JULY 15
First Responder Day
The Macon County EMS is hosting First Responder Day on July 15th at the Macon County Fair Grounds from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free food and drink, a dunking booth, and a Touch a Truck event.
JULY 20
Portland FFA Meeting
The Portland FFA will hold its annual meeting on July 20 at 600 College Street, Portland at 4 p.m. Bring a chair and enjoy the field day games, music, food, and fun.
JULY 22
Touch a Truck
The Touch a Truck event will be held on July 22 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Richland Park.
Back to School Bash
The 14th annual Back to School Bash will be held on July 22 from 8-11 a.m. at Richland Park. The first 800 students will receive a backpack with school/homework supplies, hygiene products, and laundry detergent. There will also be games set up for students to win additional supplies/prizes, bicycle giveaways, inflatables, water/foam from VFD, and more. Open to students from pre-k through 12 as well as homeschool and private school students with a Portland address. The guardian and student must be present to receive a backpack. Bring a driver’s license or utility bill to prove residence
JULY 29
Southern Charm Bakery Fundraiser
The second annual fundraiser sponsored by Southern Charm Bakery will be held July 29 at 6 p.m. at 4580 E Robertson Road, Cross Plains, Tenn. Come have dinner with us and wear your best! We will have a silent auction, photo booth, and giveaways. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased only at www.hischildrenfoundation.com/donate.
JULY 31
Portland C.A.R.E.S to Reopen
The grand opening of Portland C.A.R.E.S, 617 Hwy 52E, Portland, will be on Monday, July 31st at 9 a.m. Donations will be accepted on Monday, July 24th at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. No merchandise will be sold opening day. This is just a chance for people to see the finished remodeling.
SEPT. 23
Taking Flight Gala
The Portland Chamber of Commerce presents the Taking Flight Gala — an evening of delicious food, entertainment, live music and dancing, an auction, and more on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Portland Municipal Airport. Food will be provided by local caterers for a “Taste of Portland.” Slight-of-hand close-up magic will be performed by The Infamous Magic Steve. There will be live music by the local band, Blindside 7. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 6 p.m. Dress code is formal attire. Tickets are $60 each (open to the public). This event is a fundraiser for the Portland Chamber of Commerce, specifically to go toward renovations of the new building.
Sponsorships are available including general sponsorships, centerpiece sponsors, and silent auction items. Contact the Chamber for more information at 1-615-325-9032.
SEPT. 24
Deana Carter at Temple Theatre
Deana Carter is coming to the Temple Theatre in Portland on Sunday, Sept. 24 for a 7 p.m. acoustic show. Tickets are on sale now at TempleTheatretn.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.