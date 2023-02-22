MARCH 9
Chili & Soup Cook-Off
The Portland Senior Citizens Center will be hosting a chili & soup cook-off on Thursday, March 9 at their location on Main Street. Anyone can enter, there is no entry fee and the event is open to the public. Prizes will be awarded for Best Chili and Best Soup. Call 615-325-0922 to enter.
