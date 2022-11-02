News-Democrat & Leader Editor Chris Cooper has been named editor of the Franklin Favorite and Portland Leader. She will continue as the editor of the NDL.
“Chris has done a fantastic job as editor in Russellville,” said Mike Alexieff, publisher of the NDL as well as the Favorite and the Leader. “I’m confident she will bring to her new papers the same commitment to community journalism she has demonstrated at the New-Democrat & Leader.”
Cooper began her career at the News-Democrat & Leader in 1998 as a features writer and columnist before moving into news coverage. She became the editor of the News-Democrat & Leader in 2021.
“I am looking forward to sharing my years of experience with two new communities, as well as growing partnerships within those communities that will ultimately benefit the citizens who call Simpson County and the city of Portland home,” said Cooper. “I am honored to continue to lead the News-Democrat & Leader while serving in my new role, as this is my home.”
Cooper replaces Andy Dennis in Franklin and Portland.
All three newspapers are owned by Paxton Media Group, a family-owned company based in Paducah.
